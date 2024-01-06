Catch the flu for money? University of Maryland School of Medicine studies how virus is transmitted





BALTIMORE – Would you expose yourself to the flu for money? The University of Maryland School of Medicine is conducting a “flu transmission” study. The study is designed to examine the person-to-person transmission of community-acquired influenza in healthy adults aged 18 to 59. If you have been diagnosed with laboratory-confirmed influenza infection and have had an onset of influenza-like symptoms (fever ≥100.2°F and cough or sore throat) in the past 48 hours, you may qualify to participate in the flu-transmission study as a flu donor. “Viruses can be transmitted in different ways,” Dr. Wilbur Chen, the study co-investigator at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, which is partnering with the university’s School of Public Health, told our media partner at The Baltimore Banner. “Some might be more airborne than others.” individuals will be housed in a hotel research quarantine unit for up to five days at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Those people will participate in group activities that will expose other people to your influenza. When you are not participating in the group activities, you will be required to remain in your own private hotel room in the hotel quarantine unit. You will be instructed to only interact with other volunteers (recipients and donors) in the hotel research isolation unit during assigned group activities in a specialized transmission room. You will also be asked to remain isolated in your assigned private hotel room when not participating in group activities. According to the Banner, eight healthy people have already been recruited for the task. Dr. Donald Milton, the principal investigator from the school of public health, said the results can be used to update public health policy. That could mean changes in masking advice and improved air quality, which could prevent transmissions of a lot of viruses, the Banner reports. “We hope to clearly define how flu is transmitted, which will allow us to set better policy,” Milton said in an interview recorded by the university. “It could lead to policies to improve air quality in schools, homes and places people catch the flu.” Qualified Participants to Be a donor for this study must: Be 18-59 years old

Have laboratory-confirmed influenza within 48 hours of admission to the quarantine unit

Have the onset of flu-like symptoms (fever ≥100.2°F and cough or sore throat)

Be able to remain in a hotel research quarantine unit for up to 5 days

Be available for one outpatient clinic visit and one telephone call after being released from the hotel research quarantine unit You could get paid up to $1,900. Meals and medical attention will also be provided. If you want to volunteer, call 410-706-8800. The study will continue until March. More from CBS News Adam Thompson I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

