Here’s why going to the doctor should be your new year’s resolution





With 2024 here, many Tarrant County adults have officially kicked off their new year’s resolutions. While improving fitness is at the top of many people’s lists, going to the doctor may need to be the top priority, said Dr. Nagendra Gupta, internal medicine specialist at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. “Being someone who highly believes in making resolutions and sticking to them, it’s very clear that health has to be at the top for everyone,” he said. “So many people wait until they fall sick until they seek medical attention. It is quite a common problem.” Here are the routine medical screenings adults should schedule in the new year: Cancer screenings If you are 40 years old or older, it is important to start screening annually for breast, colon and prostate cancer. Breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death among women in Texas. In 2022, over 19,900 Texas women were diagnosed with breast cancer and an estimated 3,415 died from it. Colon cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in both men and women in Texas. An estimated 12,444 Texans were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022 and about 4,447 died from it, according to Texas Health and Human Services. Out of 100 men, about 13 will get prostate cancer in their lifetime and about 2 to 3 will die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For Fort Worth residents without health insurance, Texas Health Resources mobile health unit and the Moncrief Cancer Institute offer free cancer screening services. Services at Texas Health include mammograms, well-woman exams and take-home colon cancer screening kits. The Moncrief Cancer Institute offers breast, cervical and prostate cancer screenings. To make an appointment, contact: Texas Health Resources, 855-318-7696

Moncrief Cancer Institute (breast and cervical cancer screening), 800-405-7739

Moncrief Cancer Institute (prostate cancer screening), 817-288-9970 “There’s just no excuse not to prioritize these cancer screenings and make sure that you’re doing your best to get them done. The screening process has become much more seamless than what it used to be in the past,” said Gupta. Simple blood test When you visit your primary care physician, a simple blood test can tell you about your blood glucose levels and if you’re at risk of high cholesterol. Cholesterol tests will let you know if you need to make changes to your health. Men are advised to get cholesterol levels checked regularly starting from the age of 35. Women are encouraged to begin by age 45. More frequent testing should be routine for people diagnosed with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels requiring medication. Testing for high cholesterol is also recommended if you: have been diagnosed with kidney disease, polycystic ovary syndrome or thyroid issues

are overweight

drink alcohol frequently

smoke cigarettes

For people without health insurance, there are several organizations and clinics in Fort Worth that offer free or affordable services, including blood tests. "The most important thing is we have to be proactive about our health so that we prevent any problems from coming in the future," said Gupta. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. David Moreno is the health reporter for the Fort Worth Report. His position is supported by a grant from Texas Health Resources. Contact him at [email protected] or @davidmreports on X, formerly known as Twitter.

