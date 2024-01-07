The Energy Challenge: How to Stay Motivated in 2024

This is Day 6 of the 6-Day Energy Challenge. To start at the beginning, click here.

We have reached the final day of the Energy Challenge!

Hopefully you’ve had an invigorating week. You’ve carved out an oasis moment for daytime rest, done a slightly silly — but effective — energizing workout, noticed how different foods made you feel, identified energy vampires, and made time for a low-stakes flow state. (If you missed a day, don’t worry. You can find previous installments here, and do them at your own pace.)

I have loved doing the daily exercises alongside you. What a gift it is to feel less worn out! Like many of you, I have energy-sapping elements in my life that I can’t control — a teen daughter, a mother who needs care. But it’s been a revelation to discover that there are concrete things I can do to feel better. I’ve never thought to step back and wonder: What actions can I take to raise my energy?

After I added protein to my breakfast, my morning energy rose significantly. Taking a regular rest break in the mid-morning improved my focus and motivation in the afternoon. And I intend to spend a few minutes each day immersing myself in something creative. (My next quest is to learn to knit.)