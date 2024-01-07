Flu Symptoms: 70% Of Outpatients Have Flu Symptoms, Say Doctors | Ahmedabad News







Dr Pravin Garg, a city-based general practitioner, said that the onset often starts with fever and chills.“In the first phase, the citizens often try to treat themselves with over-the-counter medicines or home remedies. In case of flu, swine flu and Covid, it may not work. Not many go for the H1N1 (swine flu) test as it is expensive, but it is often cured by the antivirals by experts,” he said. “The bottom line is, do not wait beyond two days to consult a doctor.”

Government-run hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Sola Civil Hospital, have also recorded a spike in OPD patients with symptoms like flu. “Winter is often the time when there are multiple viral infections — fever and cold are often treated at home, and tests are seldom carried out to understand the type of flu, except the cases where the patients show extreme symptoms,” said a senior official with Civil Hospital.

Dr Manoj Vithlani, an internal medicine specialist, said that timely treatment with antiviral — especially in cases of swine flu — can reduce severity drastically. “The patients should take antiviral within 72 hours for it to work. We, however, recommend it for those with co-morbidities and old age. Flu vaccines, not very popular here, can surely reduce the chances of infection and severity,” he said. “Symptoms-based treatment, hydration and rest are recommended for the patients.”

We also published the following articles recently Cold severe, cases of seasonal flu on the rise

Ludhiana is experiencing a cold wave, leading to a surge in flu cases. Health professionals report an increase in patients with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and cold. The active strain of flu is contagious, with entire families being infected. While symptoms in adults usually subside in a few days, cough may persist. Specialist consultations are advised for patients with prolonged fever, difficulty breathing, and chest pain. Differentiating between flu and Covid-19, flu cases have fewer hospital admissions and fatalities. Cold weather and high pollution levels worsen flu symptoms, especially among children aged 1-2. Parents are advised to avoid crowded places. Those with chronic illnesses should also take precautions. For health dept, year-end comes with swine flu scare

An increase in swine flu cases has left the health department in Ludhiana on high alert. Over 15 cases have been reported in December, the second highest in recent years. Health officials advise wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, and caution for vulnerable individuals. Contacts of swine flu patients are given prophylactic treatment. The health team conducts surveys to identify flu-like symptoms. Experts recommend the Influenza vaccine to prevent swine flu, especially during the change of season. Ahmedabad: Seven out of every 10 patients seen by the city’s general practitioners are complaining of symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, runny nose, body ache and sore throat. With temperatures dipping for the past few days, the citizens are battling with the long-term impact of flu infections.Dr Pravin Garg, a city-based general practitioner, said that the onset often starts with fever and chills.“In the first phase, the citizens often try to treat themselves with over-the-counter medicines or home remedies. In case of flu, swine flu and Covid, it may not work. Not many go for the H1N1 (swine flu) test as it is expensive, but it is often cured by the antivirals by experts,” he said. “The bottom line is, do not wait beyond two days to consult a doctor.”Government-run hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Sola Civil Hospital, have also recorded a spike in OPD patients with symptoms like flu. “Winter is often the time when there are multiple viral infections — fever and cold are often treated at home, and tests are seldom carried out to understand the type of flu, except the cases where the patients show extreme symptoms,” said a senior official with Civil Hospital.Dr Manoj Vithlani, an internal medicine specialist, said that timely treatment with antiviral — especially in cases of swine flu — can reduce severity drastically. “The patients should take antiviral within 72 hours for it to work. We, however, recommend it for those with co-morbidities and old age. Flu vaccines, not very popular here, can surely reduce the chances of infection and severity,” he said. “Symptoms-based treatment, hydration and rest are recommended for the patients.”We also published the following articles recently

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/ahmedabad/70-of-outpatients-have-flu-symptoms-say-doctors/articleshow/106606249.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos