Pioneering Cambridge surgeon dies aged 93





By Lewis AdamsBBC News, Cambridgeshire Calne family Sir Roy Calne’s son, Russell, said he was “an incredible person to have as a father” Pioneering British surgeon Prof Sir Roy Calne, who undertook the UK’s first successful liver transplant operation, has died at the age of 93. Sir Roy led the operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in 1968, a year after the US’s first successful liver transplant. The world-leading surgeon, who died of heart failure overnight on Saturday, received a Pride of Britain award for his life’s work. His son Russell said he was “an incredible person to have as a father”. “He was an amazing character, a slight eccentric and a wonderful father to six children,” Mr Calne said. “We were all very, very proud of him for everything he has achieved and done, and we’ve been to some amazing places due to his accolades.” ‘Illustrious career’ Born in Richmond, Surrey, Sir Roy was educated at Lancing College before having his medical training at Guys Hospital in London. He was the first to use drugs to help stop the rejection of donated organs and this led to a major expansion of organ grafting worldwide. Daily Mirror Sir Roy received a Pride of Britain award for his life’s work Several of the immunosuppressive drugs used today to help curb rejection, which can be a fatal complication, were even introduced by Sir Roy. Cyclosporine, which helped turn transplantation into an established clinical practice, was one such drug. The world-class surgeon went on to start a kidney transplant programme in Cambridge in 1965, before he performed the first successful liver transplant in the UK three years later. The patient, a 46-year-old woman with liver cancer, died two months later of an infection. Calne family The pioneering surgeon won the Pride of Britain award for lifetime achievement in 2014 Sir Roy’s work saw him elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1974 and knighted in 1986. The following year, he undertook the world’s first liver, heart and lung transplant with the Royal Papworth Hospital’s John Wallwork. He collected numerous accolades including the Pride of Britain award for lifetime achievement in 2014. Cambridge University Hospitals Sir Roy’s work saw him receive a knighthood in 1986 “He was very driven by his work and he was also very widely academic as well,” Mr Calne said. “He used to have nightmares about patients that had died; it wasn’t all roses for him, it was stressful but he never showed that.” Sir Roy loved sport and would squeeze in a game of squash around lengthy operations if he could, his son added. He continued to ski up to the age of 75 and played tennis until he was 80. “He was very much a down to earth person who looked after the little people, that was part of his forte,” Mr Calne said. “Though a genius he never portrayed it to us, we were only ever shown love by him.” ‘Amazing legacy’ Mike More, chairman of Cambridge University Hospitals, said Sir Roy inspired future generations of clinicians. “Sir Roy leaves behind a truly amazing legacy and many of our staff will remember him with fondness for his vision and genuine kindness,” he said. “We will all miss him very much.” Dame Esther Rantzen, who presented the BBC television series That’s Life!, said Sir Roy was an “incredibly courageous” surgeon. She said he got in touch with her to help save a two-year-old boy who had weeks to live unless he found a donor. “He was not only a brilliantly skilled surgeon, but he had immense courage,” said Dame Esther. Copyright 2024 BBC. All rights reserved. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking. Beta Terms By using the Beta Site, you agree that such use is at your own risk and you know that the Beta Site may include known or unknown bugs or errors, that we have no obligation to make this Beta Site available with or without charge for any period of time, nor to make it available at all, and that nothing in these Beta Terms or your use of the Beta Site creates any employment relationship between you and us. The Beta Site is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and we make no warranty to you of any kind, express or implied. In case of conflict between these Beta Terms and the BBC Terms of Use these Beta Terms shall prevail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-67907549 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos