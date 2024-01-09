Winter weather safety tips





CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) – With a winter storm on the way, it’s important to review safety tips for winter storms. MercyOne has provided a list to help keep people safe and comfortable in severe winter weather. Hypothermia Overexposure to cold temperatures or cold water can be deadly. Here are some tips for treating overexposure: Warning signs: Confusion or sleepiness; slowed, slurred speech, or shallow breathing; weak pulse or low blood pressure; a behavior change; severe shivering or no shivering; poor control over body movements or slow reactions.

What to do: Get the victim into a warm room or shelter; remove clothes from the victim if they are wet; warm the center of the body first – chest, neck, head, groin – using an electric blanket if one is available; use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels; give warm beverages; get medical attention as soon as possible; if the victim is unconscious, CPR may be necessary. Frostbite Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues. In the earliest stage of frostbite, known as frostnip, the skin has no permanent damage. Signs: A white or grayish-yellow area on the skin; skin that feels unusually firm or “waxy’’; numbness.

What to do: Get medical care; if there is no sign of hypothermia or medical care is not available, get the person into a warm room as soon as possible; do not walk or use frostbitten extremities; immerse injured area in warm water; warm injured area with body heat; don’t use a heating pad, heat lamp or heat of a stove, fireplace or radiator because injured areas can be quickly burned. Carbon Monoxide Danger Warning signs of exposure: In low concentrations, fatigue in healthy people and chest pain in people with heart disease. At higher concentrations, impaired vision and coordination, headaches, dizziness, confusion and nausea. Flu-like symptoms that diminish with exposure to fresh air are a warning sign. Exposure to very high concentrations can be fatal.

Prevention: Keep gas appliances properly adjusted; use proper fuel in kerosene space heaters; open flues when fireplaces are in use; do not idle the car inside a garage; choose appropriately sized wood stoves that are certified to meet EPA emission standards; make sure that doors on all wood stoves fit tightly; have a trained professional inspect, clean and tune-up central heating systems; do not use outdoor grills for heat or cooking inside your home; do not run gas-powered generators in your home. In Your Home A winter storm can mean extended interruptions of power and heat in your home. Plan an alternative heat source for your home during a power outage — secure dry wood for a fireplace or wood stove or kerosene for a kerosene heater. Do not use outdoor grills for heat or cooking inside your home.

Put together an emergency box. An emergency box should have blankets and sleeping bags; matches; dry-chemical fire extinguisher; first-aid kit and instruction manual; candles; flashlight or battery-powered lantern; battery-powered radio; battery-powered clock or watch; extra batteries; non-electric can opener; snow shovel; rock salt; games, playing cards, and books; special needs items (diapers, hearing aid batteries, medications); food items that do not require cooking or refrigeration, such as bread, crackers, cereal, canned foods; water stored in clean containers (at least five gallons per person). Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

