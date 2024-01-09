B.C. to favour HPV screening in testing for cervical cancer





British Columbia is transitioning to test for cervical cancer through HPV screening, meaning patients will be able to provide samples from home and ultimately test less often if their results are negative. Cervical cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells in the cervix start to grow uncontrollably, forming tumours, according to HealthLink B.C., the province’s online health and wellness resource. A Pap test, or Pap smear, is used to detect such abnormal cells. Approximately 70 per cent of all cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), meaning it can be prevented through vaccination and screening. Currently cervix screening is recommended every three years for people with a cervix who are between the ages of 25 and 69. Leading health organizations believe HPV-based screening is more accurate than Pap tests. WATCH | Medical journal recommends self-screening for cervical cancer to help reduce inequity: New report recommends self-testing for HPV, cervical cancer A new report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal recommends self-screening for certain medical issues like cervical cancer to help reduce inequity among certain groups that avoid getting tested. Experts say the measure could help catch more cases of cervical cancer and might potentially eliminate it altogether. With screening, people will also be able to collect a sample themselves at home, meaning it will be easier for those without a health-care provider to be screened. A pilot of the HPV-screening program run by the province in 2021 recorded a significant number of people taking part who had never been previously screened or were under-screened, including two-spirit, transgender and gender-diverse people. HPV screening will not replace the Pap test in B.C., but patients and providers will be able to choose between them. Patients should continue to seek pelvic exams from health-care providers for other conditions, the province says. Over time, the province says, HPV screening will increase. P.E.I. is the only other province in Canada using HPV screening for cervical cancer, B.C. health officials said. As of Jan. 29, eligible patients will be able to request free screening kits from B.C. Cancer to complete on their own and then drop off or mail to a lab. Results will be available in four to six weeks through a health-care provider. People who do not have a health-care provider will be connected with a health clinic to review their results, the province said. More time between negative tests HPV screening will allow for less frequent testing — once every five years instead of every three with a Pap test — because the new approach has a “higher sensitivity and higher negative predictive value,” according to materials provided by the province to the media. The province said randomized controlled trials show HPV-based screening is more effective at identifying those at risk of developing pre-cancerous cervical lesions compared with Pap tests. HPV is a group of more than 100 different types of related viruses that can spread via intimate skin-to-skin contact during vaginal, oral or anal sexual activity, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. Infections are very common and while there is no treatment for HPV, most infections will go away on their own, especially in younger people, the society said. The province said there are about 15 types of high-risk HPV that if not “spontaneously” cleared by the body may cause changes to cells that can lead to cervical cancer over 15 to 20 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/cervical-cancer-testing-bc-at-home-hpv-screening-1.7078545 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos