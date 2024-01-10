The truth about what happens when your wife is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s





What Richard really felt was lacking was a timeline for loved ones. “What I needed was to know ‘When she’s at stage one this will happen, then when she’s at stage two this will happen, followed by stage three, four, five etc’. I had to learn all that for myself.” There were a variety of things Richard learnt which he wishes he’d known from the start. A pill box with days of the week and times would have spared Sue overdosing on medication, forgetting that she’d already taken it, for example. “Carers need a forum or a WhatsApp where we can share advice and tips, that would have been so helpful for me,” he says. Richard was fortunate to be in a position where he could hire home carers to help with Sue, though even that wasn’t easy. Some lasted half a day before throwing in the towel. After an extensive search, Richard found a team of carers. “They’d arrive at 8am each morning, after I’d got Sue up and dressed,” he explains. “They’d take over like I wasn’t there. That was the best way to do it: Sue wouldn’t be concerned about me because they were fulfilling my role. They need love and support which can come from anyone.” It was an immensely hard thing for Richard, to transition from being a devoted husband to a generic care-giver. “For 50 years, we had an exciting marriage, it was magical from the first moment we got together at the school dance,” he says. “Nothing paled or faded. It was a marriage of incredible fun and happiness. As she became ill she drifted away. You lose the person you loved. She, or he, doesn’t exist anymore.” It was frustrating, too. “I’d spent my career solving problems but here was a problem I couldn’t solve – of course, it made me angry at times,” Richard admits. “I defy anyone caring for a loved one with a serious disease not to want to give up. There were a few times I wanted to pick up the phone to my kids and tell them I couldn’t do it anymore. You kick yourself, you think, ‘Grow up, I owe it to my wife for all the happy years to get through it.’” Even so, Richard couldn’t let the disease take over his life as well. His “magnificent” friend, John, got him through Sue’s illness. “He would call almost every day and ask how I was and what he could do to help,” he says. “Lots of friends helped, but many struggled to deal with it. You need close friends around you who can look after you. John went out of his way to drag me out to get involved in my hobbies, to get me out of the house. You need that.” Doctors suggested Richard look into respite care to give himself a break and eventually the time came. Luckily, a friend ran a care home and was willing to host Sue for a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/christmas/2024/01/10/alzheimers-dementia-wife-carer-support-memory-charity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos