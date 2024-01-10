Connect with us

Health

The selection landscape and genetic legacy of ancient Eurasians

The selection landscape and genetic legacy of ancient Eurasians

 


  • Allentoft, M. E. et al. Population genomics of post-glacial western Eurasia. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06865-0 (2024).

  • Page, A. E. et al. Reproductive trade-offs in extant hunter-gatherers suggest adaptive mechanism for the Neolithic expansion. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 113, 4694–4699 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Marciniak, S., Bergey, C., Silva, A. M. & Hałuszko, A. An integrative skeletal and paleogenomic analysis of prehistoric stature variation suggests relatively reduced health for early European farmers. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 119, e2106743119 (2022).

  • Visscher, P. M. et al. 10 years of GWAS discovery: biology, function and translation. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 101, 5–22 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bycroft, C. et al. The UK Biobank resource with deep phenotyping and genomic data. Nature 562, 203–209 (2018).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Vitti, J. J., Grossman, S. R. & Sabeti, P. C. Detecting natural selection in genomic data. Annu. Rev. Genet. 47, 97–120 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mathieson, I. et al. Genome-wide patterns of selection in 230 ancient Eurasians. Nature 528, 499–503 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ju, D. & Mathieson, I. The evolution of skin pigmentation-associated variation in West Eurasia. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 118, e2009227118 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wilde, S. et al. Direct evidence for positive selection of skin, hair and eye pigmentation in Europeans during the last 5,000 y. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 111, 4832–4837 (2014).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sousa da Mota, B. et al. Imputation of ancient human genomes. Nat. Commun. 14, 3660 (2023).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lawson, D. J., Hellenthal, G., Myers, S. & Falush, D. Inference of population structure using dense haplotype data. PLoS Genet. 8, e1002453 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hellenthal, G. et al. A genetic atlas of human admixture history. Science 343, 747–751 (2014).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sikora, M. et al. The population history of northeastern Siberia since the Pleistocene. Nature 570, 182–188 (2019).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Shinde, V. et al. An ancient Harappan genome lacks ancestry from Steppe pastoralists or Iranian farmers. Cell 179, 729–735 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Hofmanová, Z. et al. Early farmers from across Europe directly descended from Neolithic Aegeans. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 113, 6886–6891 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Galinsky, K. J., Loh, P.-R., Mallick, S., Patterson, N. J. & Price, A. L. Population structure of UK Biobank and ancient Eurasians reveals adaptation at genes influencing blood pressure. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 99, 1130–1139 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Patterson, N. et al. Large-scale migration into Britain during the Middle to Late Bronze Age. Nature 601, 588–594 (2022).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Olalde, I. et al. The Beaker phenomenon and the genomic transformation of northwest Europe. Nature 555, 190–196 (2018).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zaidi, A. A. & Mathieson, I. Demographic history mediates the effect of stratification on polygenic scores. eLife 9, e61548 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jones, E. R. et al. Upper Palaeolithic genomes reveal deep roots of modern Eurasians. Nat. Commun. 6, 8912 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Speidel, L., Forest, M., Shi, S. & Myers, S. R. A method for genome-wide genealogy estimation for thousands of samples. Nat. Genet. 51, 1321–1329 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Speidel, L. et al. Inferring population histories for ancient genomes using genome-wide genealogies. Mol. Biol. Evol. 38, 3497–3511 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Stern, A. J., Wilton, P. R. & Nielsen, R. An approximate full-likelihood method for inferring selection and allele frequency trajectories from DNA sequence data. PLoS Genet. 15, e1008384 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Buniello, A. et al. The NHGRI-EBI GWAS Catalog of published genome-wide association studies, targeted arrays and summary statistics 2019. Nucleic Acids Res. 47, D1005–D1012 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • 1000 Genomes Project Consortium et al. A global reference for human genetic variation. Nature 526, 68–74 (2015).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Souilmi, Y. et al. Admixture has obscured signals of historical hard sweeps in humans. Nat. Ecol. Evol. 6, 2003–2015 (2022).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Allentoft, M. E. et al. Population genomics of Bronze Age Eurasia. Nature 522, 167–172 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Haak, W. et al. Massive migration from the steppe was a source for Indo-European languages in Europe. Nature 522, 207–211 (2015).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Enattah, N. S. et al. Independent introduction of two lactase-persistence alleles into human populations reflects different history of adaptation to milk culture. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 82, 57–72 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Itan, Y., Powell, A., Beaumont, M. A., Burger, J. & Thomas, M. G. The origins of lactase persistence in Europe. PLoS Comput. Biol. 5, e1000491 (2009).

    Article 
    ADS 
    MathSciNet 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ségurel, L. & Bon, C. On the evolution of lactase persistence in humans. Annu. Rev. Genomics Hum. Genet. 18, 297–319 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Segurel, L. et al. Why and when was lactase persistence selected for? Insights from Central Asian herders and ancient DNA. PLoS Biol. 18, e3000742 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Enattah, N. S. et al. Identification of a variant associated with adult-type hypolactasia. Nat. Genet. 30, 233–237 (2002).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, L. et al. A MicroRNA linking human positive selection and metabolic disorders. Cell 183, 684–701 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Evershed, R. P. et al. Dairying, diseases and the evolution of lactase persistence in Europe. Nature 608, 336–345 (2022).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mallick, S. et al. The Allen Ancient DNA Resource (AADR): a curated compendium of ancient human genomes. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2023.04.06.535797 (2023).

  • Willer, C. J. et al. Discovery and refinement of loci associated with lipid levels. Nat. Genet. 45, 1274–1283 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gallois, A. et al. A comprehensive study of metabolite genetics reveals strong pleiotropy and heterogeneity across time and context. Nat. Commun. 10, 4788 (2019).

    Article 
    ADS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Buckley, M. T. et al. Selection in Europeans on fatty acid desaturases associated with dietary changes. Mol. Biol. Evol. 34, 1307–1318 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ye, K., Gao, F., Wang, D., Bar-Yosef, O. & Keinan, A. Dietary adaptation of FADS genes in Europe varied across time and geography. Nat. Ecol. Evol. 1, 167 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mathieson, S. & Mathieson, I. FADS1 and the timing of human adaptation to agriculture. Mol. Biol. Evol. 35, 2957–2970 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lazaridis, I. The evolutionary history of human populations in Europe. Curr. Opin. Genet. Dev. 53, 21–27 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Luu, K., Bazin, E. & Blum, M. G. B. pcadapt: an R package to perform genome scans for selection based on principal component analysis. Mol. Ecol. Resour. 17, 67–77 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sánchez-Solana, B., Li, D.-Q. & Kumar, R. Cytosolic functions of MORC2 in lipogenesis and adipogenesis. Biochim. Biophys. Acta 1843, 316–326 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kim, S. V. et al. GPR15-mediated homing controls immune homeostasis in the large intestine mucosa. Science 340, 1456–1459 (2013).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nguyen, L. P. et al. Role and species-specific expression of colon T cell homing receptor GPR15 in colitis. Nat. Immunol. 16, 207–213 (2015).

  • Monteleone, G. et al. Mongersen, an oral SMAD7 antisense oligonucleotide and Crohn’s disease. N. Engl. J. Med. 372, 1104–1113 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kurki, M. I. et al. FinnGen provides genetic insights from a well-phenotyped isolated population. Nature 613, 508–518 (2023).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Morris, J. A. et al. An atlas of genetic influences on osteoporosis in humans and mice. Nat. Genet. 51, 258–266 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Brinkworth, J. F. & Barreiro, L. B. The contribution of natural selection to present-day susceptibility to chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disease. Curr. Opin. Immunol. 31, 66–78 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Barrie, W. et al. Elevated genetic risk for multiple sclerosis emerged in steppe pastoralist populations. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06618-z (2024).

  • Jones, A. V. et al. GWAS of self-reported mosquito bite size, itch intensity and attractiveness to mosquitoes implicates immune-related predisposition loci. Hum. Mol. Genet. 26, 1391–1406 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gutierrez-Achury, J. et al. Functional implications of disease-specific variants in loci jointly associated with coeliac disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Hum. Mol. Genet. 25, 180–190 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Stefansson, H. et al. A common inversion under selection in Europeans. Nat. Genet. 37, 129–137 (2005).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Steinberg, K. M. et al. Structural diversity and African origin of the 17q21.31 inversion polymorphism. Nat. Genet. 44, 872–880 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kılınç, G. M. et al. The demographic development of the first farmers in Anatolia. Curr. Biol. 26, 2659–2666 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Broushaki, F. et al. Early Neolithic genomes from the eastern Fertile Crescent. Science 353, 499–503 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jones, E. R. et al. The Neolithic transition in the Baltic was not driven by admixture with early European farmers. Curr. Biol. 27, 576–582 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Andreadis, A., Brown, W. M. & Kosik, K. S. Structure and novel exons of the human tau gene. Biochemistry 31, 10626–10633 (1992).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jansen, P. R. et al. Genome-wide analysis of insomnia in 1,331,010 individuals identifies new risk loci and functional pathways. Nat. Genet. 51, 394–403 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Desikan, R. S. et al. Genetic overlap between Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease at the MAPT locus. Mol. Psychiatry 20, 1588–1595 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Aoki, K. Sexual selection as a cause of human skin colour variation: Darwin’s hypothesis revisited. Ann. Hum. Biol. 29, 589–608 (2002).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lona-Durazo, F. et al. Meta-analysis of GWA studies provides new insights on the genetic architecture of skin pigmentation in recently admixed populations. BMC Genet. 20, 59 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Jablonski, N. G. & Chaplin, G. The evolution of human skin coloration. J. Hum. Evol. 39, 57–106 (2000).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Engelsen, O. The relationship between ultraviolet radiation exposure and vitamin D status. Nutrients 2, 482–495 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Voight, B. F., Kudaravalli, S., Wen, X. & Pritchard, J. K. A map of recent positive selection in the human genome. PLoS Biol. 4, e72 (2006).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Martin, A. R. et al. An unexpectedly complex architecture for skin pigmentation in Africans. Cell 171, 1340–1353 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu, H. et al. Transcriptome sequencing to detect the potential role of long noncoding RNAs in salt-sensitive hypertensive rats. BioMed Res. Int. 2019, 2816959 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wang, L. et al. Peakwide mapping on chromosome 3q13 identifies the kalirin gene as a novel candidate gene for coronary artery disease. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 80, 650–663 (2007).

  • Zhang, K. et al. Genetic implication of a novel thiamine transporter in human hypertension. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. 63, 1542–1555 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zang, X.-L. et al. Association of a SNP in SLC35F3 gene with the risk of hypertension in a Chinese Han population. Front. Genet. 7, 108 (2016).

  • Russo, L. et al. Cholesterol 25-hydroxylase (CH25H) as a promoter of adipose tissue inflammation in obesity and diabetes. Mol. Metab. 39, 100983 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Demir, A., Kahraman, R., Candan, G. & Ergen, A. The role of FAS gene variants in inflammatory bowel disease. Turk. J. Gastroenterol. 31, 356–361 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Izawa, T. et al. ASXL2 regulates glucose, lipid and skeletal homeostasis. Cell Rep. 11, 1625–1637 (2015).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Vazirani, R. P. et al. Disruption of adipose Rab10-dependent insulin signaling causes hepatic insulin resistance. Diabetes 65, 1577–1589 (2016).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Thapa, D. et al. The protein acetylase GCN5L1 modulates hepatic fatty acid oxidation activity via acetylation of the mitochondrial β-oxidation enzyme HADHA. J. Biol. Chem. 293, 17676–17684 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ong, H. S. & Yim, H. C. H. in Regulation of Inflammatory Signaling in Health and Disease (ed. Xu, D.) 153–174 (Springer, 2017).

  • Girirajan, S., Campbell, C. D. & Eichler, E. E. Human copy number variation and complex genetic disease. Annu. Rev. Genet. 45, 203–226 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Weise, A. et al. Microdeletion and microduplication syndromes. J. Histochem. Cytochem. 60, 346–358 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Girirajan, S. et al. Phenotypic heterogeneity of genomic disorders and rare copy-number variants. N. Engl. J. Med. 367, 1321–1331 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mallick, S. et al. The Simons Genome Diversity Project: 300 genomes from 142 diverse populations. Nature 538, 201–206 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bergström, A. et al. Insights into human genetic variation and population history from 929 diverse genomes. Science 367, eaay5012 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Sudmant, P. H. et al. Diversity of human copy number variation and multicopy genes. Science 330, 641–646 (2010).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Crawford, K. et al. Medical consequences of pathogenic CNVs in adults: analysis of the UK Biobank. J. Med. Genet. 56, 131–138 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Martin, A. R. et al. Human demographic history impacts genetic risk prediction across diverse populations. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 100, 635–649 (2017).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Corder, E. H. et al. Gene dose of apolipoprotein E type 4 allele and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in late onset families. Science 261, 921–923 (1993).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Belloy, M. E., Napolioni, V. & Greicius, M. D. A quarter century of APOE and Alzheimer’s disease: progress to date and the path forward. Neuron 101, 820–838 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kolbe, D. et al. Current allele distribution of the human longevity gene APOE in Europe can mainly be explained by ancient admixture. Aging Cell 22, e13819 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rosenstock, E. et al. Human stature in the Near East and Europe ca. 10,000–1000 bc: its spatiotemporal development in a Bayesian errors-in-variables model. Archaeol. Anthropol. Sci. 11, 5657–5690 (2019).

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Field, Y. et al. Detection of human adaptation during the past 2000 years. Science 354, 760–764 (2016).

    Article 
    ADS 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen, M. et al. Evidence of polygenic adaptation in Sardinia at height-associated loci ascertained from the Biobank Japan. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 107, 60–71 (2020).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Howe, L. J. et al. Within-sibship genome-wide association analyses decrease bias in estimates of direct genetic effects. Nat. Genet. 54, 581–592 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

    • Sources

    1/ https://Google.com/

    2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06705-1

    The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

    What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

    Related Topics: