Health
Study suggests people who limit meat 40% less likely to get COVID, but some experts skeptical
People who follow a plant-based diet may be at 39% lower risk of COVID-19 infection and a 38% lower risk of severe symptoms, an observational study by Brazilian researchers suggests, although some experts cite confounding factors that could have skewed the results.
Universidade de Sao Paulo researchers recruited 702 adults to complete online questionnaires on sociodemographic factors, lifestyle, medical history, eating patterns, and COVID-19 infection, severity, and duration from March to July 2022 (Delta and Omicron variant waves). BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health published the results yesterday.
Participants were classified as omnivorous (424 patients) or plant-based (278), with the plant-based group subdivided into vegetarians (191) and flexitarians (87). Omnivores eat food of any animal origin, while people with a plant-based diet may follow several dietary patterns, including flexitarian (eating meat no more than three times per week), lacto-ovo-vegetarians (eating eggs and/or milk but no meat, fish, or shellfish), and strict vegetarians or vegans (eating no animal-derived foods).
“Populations that consume a diet rich in animal foods, with high amounts of saturated fats, and ultra-processed foods, have a higher prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases, risk factors for complications of COVID-19 in adults and the elderly,” the study authors noted. On the other hand, “plant-based dietary patterns are rich in antioxidants, phytosterols and polyphenols, which positively affect several cell types implicated in the immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties.”
More severe infections in omnivores
In total, 330 people (47.0%) reported a COVID-19 diagnosis, 224 (31.9%) of them with mild illness and 106 (15.1%) with moderate or severe illness. Omnivorous respondents had a significantly higher rate of COVID-19 than plant-based participants (51.6% vs 39.9%).
Of COVID-positive respondents, those who were omnivorous had a higher rate of moderate or severe disease than the plant-based group (17.7% vs 11.2%), but illness duration didn’t differ between the two groups.
Participants who followed a plant-based or vegetarian diet consumed more fruits and vegetables, legumes, cereals, nuts and seeds, and vegetable oils and less dairy, eggs, and meat. In contrast, omnivores ate more meat.
After adjusting for confounders such as body mass index (BMI), physical activity, and underlying medical conditions, the plant-based and vegetarian group each had a 39% (odds ratio [OR], 0.61) lower chance of COVID-19 infection than omnivores. There was no difference in illness duration.
In an analysis of the link between diet and COVID-19 severity using models of the omnivorous and plant-based groups, the latter had a 38% lower rate of infection in the crude model (OR, 0.62). After adjusting for potential confounding factors, the rate ranged from 41% in model 1 to 39% in model 3, with the lowest COVID-19 rate in plant-based respondents.
Omnivores less healthy to begin with
Omnivores had a higher rate of chronic conditions than the plant-based participants had. Of all participants, 62.5% reported being physically active. The plant-based group reported a higher rate of physical activity than their omnivorous counterparts. Average BMI and prevalence of overweight and obesity was significantly lower in plant-based respondents than in their omnivorous peers.
Vegetarians and flexitarians had a lower chance of COVID-19 infection in the crude analysis (OR, 0.62 and 0.63, respectively) and in model 1 (OR, 0.58 and 0.61, respectively). These findings held true in models 2 and 3 (OR for both, 0.61).
Average BMI and prevalence of overweight and obesity was significantly lower in plant-based respondents than in their omnivorous peers.
“Due to the high intake of some key nutrients and phytochemicals in groups following plant-based diets, it is plausible that a difference in immune status might be observed between plant-based and omnivorous dietary patterns,” the authors wrote.
There were no significant differences in sex, age, or vaccination uptake between the omnivores and plant-based groups.
“In light of these findings and findings of other studies and because of the importance of identifying factors that can influence the incidence of COVID-19, we recommend the practice of following plant-based diets or vegetarian dietary patterns,” the researchers concluded.
They noted that only two studies have reported similar findings. The differences, they said, could be related to geographic factors and circulating variants.
Caveats and criticism
In a BMJ news release, Shane McAuliffe of the NNEdPro Global Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health, which co-owns BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health with BMJ, said the research adds to evidence suggesting the role of diet in COVID-19 susceptibility. “But this remains an area of research that warrants more rigorous and high quality investigation before any firm conclusions can be drawn about whether particular dietary patterns increase the risk of COVID-19 infection,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/study-suggests-people-who-limit-meat-40-less-likely-get-covid-some-experts-skeptical
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study suggests people who limit meat 40% less likely to get COVID, but some experts skeptical
- What next for Biden and Trump ahead of the US election? | BBC Newsnight
- Judge asks if a president can order SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a rival. Hear Trump’s lawyer respond
- Nearly 1 in 10 teens worldwide have used ineffective and potentially harmful weight-loss products, study estimates
- CNN reporter describes Trump’s demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
- TB Joshua: How the pastor covered up fatal Lagos building collapse | BBC News
- Symptoms of new COVID variant JN.1, latest studies on Paxlovid rebound and Hydroxychloroquine | AMA Update Video
- Cockpit voice recorder ‘completely overwritten’ on Alaska Airlines plane
- Taiwan presidential election tests ties with China | BBC News
- Ringing in Your Ear Really Comes From Your Brain
- Will this robot fix UK roads?
- Boeing admits mistake over 737 Max 9 incident | BBC News