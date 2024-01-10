Health
Health Benefits, High Fiber Foods, and More
Fiber is a crucial part of any diet. If you’re looking to add more fiber to yours, there are plenty of easy ways to do so.
Here’s a riddle: what do oats, artichokes, raspberries, and beans all have in common? Well, other than being a delicious part of a well-rounded diet, these foods are all high in a type of carbohydrate known as dietary fiber.
Dietary fiber, or just fiber, describes the type of carbohydrates in food that our bodies can’t digest. We can find fiber in a wide variety of different fruits, vegetables, grains, and seeds, and there are two main types — soluble fiber and insoluble fiber.
Eating fiber is one of the many ways that we nourish our gut, but research has shown that there are even more benefits to eating a high fiber diet. Below, we’ll explore some of those benefits, and share how you can get more high fiber foods onto your plate and into your gut.
Health experts consider a
- 25 grams for females 19–50 years of age
- 21 grams for females ages 51 and older
- 38 grams for males 19–50 years of age
- 30 grams for males ages 51 and older
For example, if you’re a 30-year-old cis woman, your diet is considered high in fiber if you eat at least 25 grams of fiber or more each day.
Transgender individuals have unique nutrition needs that will likely change throughout the course of their transition. The fiber needs of intersex individuals will also be highly individualized.
Due to the lack of research on transgender and intersex populations, it’s best to discuss this with your doctor or dietitian about your ideal fiber intake.
Although there’s no shortage of high fiber foods, most of us don’t get enough fiber in our diet. In fact,
But why is fiber so important, and what are the health benefits of eating a diet high in fiber?
One large
Ultimately, there’s overwhelming evidence that fiber is beneficial for more than just your gut, which is why experts recommend eating at least the recommended amount per day.
You’ve probably already been eating foods that are high in fiber. But just in case — here are a few of our top picks for high fiber foods to add to your plate.
Lentils
20.5 gramsof fiber per cup, uncooked
- 10.7 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Lentils are a great source of nutrients and an even better source of dietary fiber. Just 1 cup of uncooked lentils nets over 20 grams of fiber, which makes them great for batch recipes like curries, stews, and soups.
Oats
16.5 gramsof fiber per cup, uncooked
- 10.6 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Oats are another quick, easy, and affordable source of dietary fiber, especially for breakfast. But even if you’re not a fan of oats in the morning, you can still use them in other baking recipes, like breads, muffins, and more.
Black beans
15 gramsof fiber per cup, cooked
- 8.7 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Black beans are a staple in plant-based diets because they’re not just high in fiber — they’re also a great source of protein. One cup of cooked black beans has 15 grams of fiber, which is around half the recommended daily amount.
Kidney beans
13.1 gramsof fiber per cup, cooked
- 7.4 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Like black beans, kidney beans are also high in vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber. Kidney beans are versatile and can be found in a variety of recipes, like vegetarian chili, red beans and rice, and even cold salads.
Chickpeas
12.5 gramsof fiber per cup, cooked
- 7.6 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Chickpeas are another great plant-based source of protein and dietary fiber. And you might be surprised by all the ways you can eat them — in soups, stews, salads, curries, and even roasted in the oven for a crunchy snack.
Avocado
10 gramsof fiber per cup
- 6.7 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Avocados are deliciously creamy and nutrient-dense — with plenty of fiber, too. Most people enjoy avocados on toast or in salads, but if you’re looking for a little extra fiber in the morning, they also taste great in smoothies.
Chia seeds
9.75 gramsof fiber per ounce, dried
- 34.4 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Chia seeds are one of the best sources of soluble fiber, the type of fiber that helps slow down digestion and balance blood sugar. If you want to add chia seeds to your diet, your body will process them easier if you soak them first.
Raspberries
8 gramsof fiber per cup
- 6.5 grams of fiber in every 100 grams
Raspberries may seem like a sweet treat, but did you know that they’re also high in fiber? Adding 1 cup of these berries to your breakfast or a snack will net you 8 grams of fiber, getting you that much closer to your fiber goal.
Unless your doctor has advised you to do so, it’s not really necessary to cut foods out of your diet if you’re on a high fiber diet. But if you do want to fill your plate with mostly high fiber foods, here are some of the foods that contain less fiber:
- meat
- fish
- poultry
- dairy
- eggs
- refined grains
- processed snacks
- fruit juices
- fried foods
Of course, a high fiber diet can still include these foods, and most people who eat plenty of fiber still enjoy a wide variety of foods on their plate. Eating well is all about moderation and finding a balance that works for you.
Fiber is a nondigestible type of carbohydrate that has multiple health benefits, from nourishing our gut flora to protecting our heart health, and much more.
If you find it difficult to eat enough fiber each day, you’re not alone — and there are steps you can take to get your fiber intake up. By filling your plate with foods that are high in fiber, like fruits, veggies, whole grains, and seeds, you’ll be giving your body the nutrients it needs to thrive.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
