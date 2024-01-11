Virulent strain of avian flu detected in seals in Antarctic region





Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

The Antarctic seal is the latest species to be hit by a virulent strain of avian flu as the virus jumps from birds to wild animals around the world, increasing concerns it will adapt to infect mammals and humans more easily. The UK’s Animal and Plant Health Agency said on Thursday that its experts had detected avian flu in seals and other animals on the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, which scientists concluded was most likely introduced by birds migrating from South America. The spread to mammals of the virulent H5N1 strain, which was first detected in poultry and wild birds in the spring of 2021, has raised concerns that the virus will begin to adapt to mammals, boosting its zoonotic potential to spread to humans. “Given Antarctica is such a unique and special biodiversity hotspot, it is sad and concerning to see the disease spread to mammals in the region,” said Prof Ian Brown, APHA’s director of scientific services. Ashley Banyard, an avian flu expert at APHA, said the team had found no evidence of adaptation among seals on South Georgia, indicating that the virus was not transmitted from seal to seal, but rather from birds scavenged by them or through their exposure to bird excrement. However, scientists have found signs of adaptation in mammals in other parts of the world. For example, scientists found evidence of mammalian adaptation following a severe outbreak among seals on the New England coast of the US in June 2022. Adaptation was also identified in sealions in Chile. South America has been badly hit by the virus in recent months, leading to thousands of deaths of marine mammals in Peru, Brazil and Chile. Its spread to the Atlantic Convergence — the marine belt encircling Antarctica — will be a further cause of concern for epidemiologists. “It’s a numbers game,” said Banyard. “At the start of an outbreak you might not see adaptation in mammals, but if there is continued exposure there may be adaptation.” In July last year the World Health Organization warned that the “alarming rise in mammalian cases” of bird flu posed an increased zoonotic risk as it meant the virus could adapt to infect humans more easily. While the incidence of avian flu in humans is low, fatality rates are high. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 19 human cases had been detected worldwide from January 2022 to the end of December 2023, with nine severe cases leading to five deaths. Almost all of the patients had been infected through contact with diseased poultry and there was no evidence of the virus spreading between people. The virus was first detected in the sub-Antarctic region in October last year following the deaths of several skuas, predatory seabirds. During a three-week expedition, an APHA virology team detected the virus in elephant seals and fur seals, as well as in birds including brown skuas, kelp gulls and Antarctic terns. However avian flu has caused less infection among captive and wild birds across the northern hemisphere over the past three months than it did during the autumns of 2021 and 2022. Just five outbreaks have been reported across the UK since October 1, 2023; there had been more than 360 outbreaks over the previous two years. Sampling of seabirds also suggests that some species that had been hit particularly hard by H5N1 have developed some immunity to the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a4cc006a-836d-43fd-814a-bdb65bfe30a7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos