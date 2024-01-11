



Jan. 10, 2024 — People with long-COVID suffer from persistent fatigue that new research from Amsterdam attributes to changes in the muscles. Scientists from Amsterdam UMC and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU) say the fatigue is caused by mitochondria in muscle cells that produce less energy than in healthy people, according to a press release on EurekAlert. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications. Michèle van Vugt, professor of internal medicine at Amsterdam UMC, said, “We’re seeing clear changes in the muscles in these patients.” The study involved 25 people with long-COVID and 21 healthy people. They were asked to cycle for 15 minutes, which caused worse symptoms in those with long-COVID, or post-exertional malaise (PEM). National Public Radio reports that while most people are sore after exercise, PEM is different. “It’s not just soreness,” study co-author Braeden Charlton told NPR. “For a lot of people, it’s completely debilitating for days to weeks.” Scientists examined blood and muscle tissue a week before the cycling and a day after it. “We saw various abnormalities in the muscle tissue of the patients. At the cellular level, we saw that the mitochondria of the muscle, also known as the energy factories of the cell, function less well and that they produce less energy,” said Rob Wüst, assistant professor in human movement sciences at the VU. “So, the cause of the fatigue is really biological … This discovery means we can now start to research an appropriate treatment for those with long-COVID.” Researchers said their findings contradict a theory about long-COVID – that coronavirus particles stay in the body. They also said that heart and lungs functioned well, which means that long-term effects on fitness are not caused by problems with the heart and lungs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20240110/researchers-link-fatigue-from-long-covid-to-changes-in-muscles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos