Health
Early Menopause, HRT May Raise Risk
- A new study has found that hormonal factors are linked with a greater risk for rheumatoid arthritis.
- Women tend to be more prone to developing this autoimmune disease.
- However, the study was not able to prove that hormonal factors cause the disease.
- Experts say that many factors that influence the development of rheumatoid arthritis are inherent.
- Certain lifestyle choices may help reduce your risk.
A new study published in RMD Open reports that early menopause (before the age of 45), hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and having at least four children are among the risk factors associated with a greater risk for developing rheumatoid arthritis.
The
This inflammatory reaction can lead to tissue damage and deformity over time.
The study authors note that it is not clear why hormones and reproduction might play a role in this disease.
However, they do state that women are more likely than men to have rheumatoid arthritis. In fact, women under the age of 50 are 4 to 5 times more likely to have rheumatoid arthritis than men are.
When women reach the ages of 60 to 70, they still have double the risk of their male counterparts. They also generally have more severe disease.
To study the issue, the team of researchers used 223,526 participants from the UK Biobank who had been followed for, on average, 12 years.
During the course of the study, 1.5% of women developed rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, after other factors were accounted for, the researchers found that several hormonal and reproductive factors appeared to increase risk. Some of the risk factors identified included:
- Starting periods after age 14 (17%)
- Going through early menopause (46%)
- Having fewer than 33 years between starting periods and going through menopause (39%)
- Having four or more children (18%)
- Having a hysterectomy (40%)
- Having one or both ovaries removed (21%)
- HRT use (46%)
While these findings are significant, according to the authors, they point out that this is an observational study, meaning that they simply looked back at the data to see if there was any link. It is not possible to prove from this study whether hormonal or reproductive factors actually caused women to develop rheumatoid arthritis.
Speaking about HRT in particular, the British Menopause Society told Healthline, “There is no evidence to suggest that the use of HRT affects the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, and it does not induce flares in postmenopausal women.
“There is some evidence that hormone therapy may influence joint health,” they went on to say, “with decreased hip and knee joint replacement observed in the Women’s Health Initiative Study. So there may be advantages for women with rheumatoid arthritis in having HRT, which will depend on the woman’s symptoms, bone mineral density, and risk profile.”
However, the authors said that their findings suggest that hormonal and reproductive risk factors should be taken into consideration in women with rheumatoid arthritis. They may provide clues for new targets in the prevention of this disease, they said.
Kecia Gaither, MD, MPH, MS, MBA, FACOG — who is double board certified in OB/GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine, Director of Perinatal Services/Maternal Fetal Medicine at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx — explained that rheumatoid arthritis has a multifactorial basis. Factors such as genetics, obesity, smoking, periodontal disease, age, lung disease, and possibly hormonal factors all influence its development.
“With that being said, not much would be preventive to disease causation except modifying dietary practices to prevent obesity, smoking cessation, and obtaining good periodontal care,” Gaither, who was not involved in the study, remarked. “The other factors are inherent and/or part of the natural aging process.”
David Karp, MD, PhD — Chief, Rheumatic Services Division at UT Southwestern Medical Center, who also was not involved in the study, added that the strongest modifiable risk factor is smoking.
“Others include being overweight, eating a diet high in saturated fats and carbohydrates, low weekly exercise, and consuming more than one alcoholic drink per day.
“As much as
“It should be noted,” Karp concluded, “that while these epidemiological studies show reduction in the risk of RA in people who practice more of these healthy lifestyle habits, they don’t tell us why. For some of them, there are good biological reasons (e.g., smoking) but for others the mechanisms are unknown.”
New research has found an association between hormonal and reproductive factors and increased risk for the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis in women.
Rheumatoid arthritis tends to be much more common in women than in men.
The study was not structured in a way that would allow researchers to say for certain that these factors did cause the women to develop the disease.
However, the study authors said that their findings could provide clues for ways that may help prevent it.
Experts say many of the factors that influence the development of rheumatoid arthritis — such as genetics and aging — are inherent and can’t be changed.
However, there are certain lifestyle choices — like smoking cessation and obesity prevention — which can help.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/early-menopause-hormone-replacement-therapy-may-raise-rheumatoid-arthritis-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Early Menopause, HRT May Raise Risk
- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent prostate cancer treatment
- Jodie Comer calls for more UK arts funding
- Number of women in UK who die during pregnancy rises sharply | Women
- Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
- Tapper asks Haley and DeSantis about Trump’s character. Hear their answer
- Jodie Comer on her apocalyptic thriller, UK arts funding and feeling marginalised
- Mass seal deaths in southern Atlantic confirmed as bird flu | Bird flu
- Hear how some Iowa evangelical voters feel about Trump
- Researchers Link Fatigue from Long-COVID to Changes in Muscles
- Ecuador violence: President calls for neutralisation of criminal gangs
- US defence secretary Lloyd Austin kept cancer diagnosis secret | BBC News