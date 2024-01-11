Health
Redefining success in fighting addiction
Getting people who use drugs to abstain has long been the goal for successful treatment of substance use disorder.
But that’s changing.
When it comes to addiction to stimulants like cocaine or methamphetamines, reduced use can make a difference in the health of people with the disorder, even if they don’t achieve abstinence, a new federally funded study shows.
Reducing stimulant use by as little as one day a month — such as going from five days a month to between one and four days — was linked to lower levels of drug craving, depression and other challenges compared with no change in drug use, according to an analysis published Wednesday in the journal Addiction.
How so? Scientists at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which funded the study, looked at data from 13 clinical trials that examined treatment for stimulant use disorders involving methamphetamine and cocaine.
Why it matters: There are no licensed treatments for stimulant addiction — at a time when an estimated 110,000 people died of a drug overdose in the U.S. in 2022, a record high.
While the illicit opioid fentanyl has driven most deaths, at least one stimulant was detected in just over 57 percent of deaths, according to the CDC.
This is where we explore the ideas and innovators shaping health care.
Could swallowing a vibrating capsule be the next weight loss treatment? The device nearly halved food consumption for pigs but experts are not sure it will work for people, Science reports.
Share any thoughts, news, tips and feedback with Carmen Paun at [email protected], Daniel Payne at [email protected], Ruth Reader at [email protected] or Erin Schumaker at [email protected].
Send tips securely through SecureDrop, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp.
The Food and Drug Administration, the nation’s regulator of food, medical devices and medicines, is the obvious candidate to lead in setting the rules for AI in health care.
But it’s going to need help.
That’s what FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Building a system capable of monitoring the algorithms that undergird AI products as they evolve would require doubling the agency’s size.
But Califf doesn’t foresee that and said he’s working to enlist a “community of entities” to assess and certify algorithms.
“There’s a lot at stake as to whether we can develop societal accountability for this,” he said.
What’s next? Califf said the certification process should aim to root out bias in algorithms in all its potential forms involving race, sex, geography and wealth.
Even so: Califf’s not a doomsayer. He foresees AI shedding light on deficiencies in the health care system and helping to fix them.
“One of the greatest opportunities in AI is to get the gatekeepers out of the way right now who are suppressing a lot of information that would show the problems,” he said.
So-called social determinants — from employment to housing to a lack of transportation — are linked to significant differences in health outcomes.
Researchers say in a new study that AI could help doctors identify the risks and counteract the danger they pose.
How so? AI systems can take information from doctors’ notes and turn it into structured data that helps determine who needs help with basic needs, said Dr. Danielle Bitterman, a radiation oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who was a study author.
The research published today in npj Digital Medicine relied on a specialized language model that could identify nearly 94 percent of patients in situations that negatively impacted their health, the authors said. In comparison, current diagnostic codes included that information for about 2 percent of patients.
By reviewing the data, doctors could connect their at-risk patients to resources, the researchers suggested.
Without having structured data, trying to find information can often be “a little bit of a needle-in-a-haystack” search, said Bitterman.
Even so: The tools could perpetuate or exacerbate bias in the health system without proper oversight, Bitterman said.
By working to fine-tune the model to find social determinants of health, researchers are getting a better sense of how bias is put into systems — and perhaps how to better address it, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/newsletters/future-pulse/2024/01/11/redefining-success-in-fighting-addiction-00134934
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Redefining success in fighting addiction
- Measles outbreak: Possible exposure in Montgomery County
- Red Sea shipping: US and UK navies repel largest Houthi attack | BBC News
- Wastewater in Midwest states carries high levels of COVID, says CDC
- Ecuador crisis – President declares country at war with drugs gangs | BBC News
- Cancer Is Striking More Young People, and Doctors Are Alarmed and Baffled
- Long Covid GP consultations ‘cost £23m’
- Montgomery County measles exposure: Officials warn of 2 possible sites in Abington area of Montco
- Scientists test world-first Nipah virus vaccine
- Should You Take Paxlovid? What to Know About the Covid Treatment
- Judge: Trump can’t speak during closing arguments
- Blood tests can help diagnose Alzheimer’s, but accuracy varies : Shots