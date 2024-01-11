Health
Positive hepatitis A case confirmed from Olive Garden employee in Deptford: officials
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — The Gloucester County Department of Health confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a food handler at an Olive Garden in Deptford Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the positive case from the food handler was around Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 at the Olive Garden at 1500 Almonesson Road.
The health department is working to give vaccinations to coworkers who could’ve been exposed and are unvaccinated, according to the release.
“Hepatitis A is a viral illness. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, poor appetite, jaundice and dark urine,” officials said. “Symptoms usually appear two to seven weeks after exposure. If you previously received the Hepatitis A vaccine, you are not at risk; please check with your healthcare provider if unsure of your vaccine status. For unvaccinated individuals, while the risk is low, it is not absent. The risk may be further lowered by receiving the Hepatitis A vaccine within two weeks of exposure.”
There was a full retail food establishment inspection of the facility on March 17, 2023, with a satisfactory rating, GCDOH said. On Jan. 10, there was a reinspection with another satisfactory rating.
Olive Garden released a statement to CBS Philadelphia Thursday afternoon:
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority. The ill team member last worked 10 days before they were diagnosed and will not be permitted to return to work until being officially released by a doctor. While Hepatitis A is not easily transmitted from one person to another, we’ve been working closely with the health department to ensure we have all of the right processes in place to protect our team members and our guests. We are not aware of any other team members or guests becoming ill. We place the highest priority on having the cleanest and safest restaurants in the restaurant industry. Across the country, many local health departments point to our standards as a model for other companies to follow.”
Gloucester County Department of Health is working closely with the New Jersey Department of Health and the restaurant facility to protect the public and prevent further spread of disease. If residents have questions or concerns, please call 856-218-4151.
Residents can also visit the Gloucester County Department of Health website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/olive-garden-hepatitis-a-deptford-gloucester-county-department-of-health-new-jersey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Positive hepatitis A case confirmed from Olive Garden employee in Deptford: officials
- Conway says Trump showing up at court proceedings is ‘a function of his extreme narcissism’
- China outlines new vision for Taiwan | BBC News
- COVID and flu cases on the rise
- Teen whose shirt was blown off by hole in plane quickly moved seats. Hear what happened next
- Artificial intelligence comes to farming in India | BBC News
- Redefining success in fighting addiction
- Measles outbreak: Possible exposure in Montgomery County
- Red Sea shipping: US and UK navies repel largest Houthi attack | BBC News
- Wastewater in Midwest states carries high levels of COVID, says CDC
- Ecuador crisis – President declares country at war with drugs gangs | BBC News
- Cancer Is Striking More Young People, and Doctors Are Alarmed and Baffled