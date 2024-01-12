Mass of mosquitoes on the move Rockhampton Regional Council





Published on 12 January 2024



Council is ramping up its mosquito control programs following an increase in mosquito activity from recent heavy rainfall. Planning and Regulation Councillor Grant Mathers said the combination of hot weather and significant rainfall has provided optimal conditions for mosquito breeding. “Our Vector Management team has treated known breeding sites and is now misting adult mosquitoes across the region. With high tides expected this coming weekend, the presence of mosquitoes could continue to be felt across the region,” Cr Mathers said. “Some species of mosquito have the potential to carry disease including Ross River, Dengue and Barmah Forest, and it’s important to remain vigilant to minimise breeding where we can. “With rain forecast over the coming weeks, we’re encouraging residents to undertake a few simple measures to keep mosquitoes at bay and also protect themselves. “The community can stay mosquito-safe by using repellents and wearing long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothing during peak mosquito activity at dusk and dawn. Mosquitoes can bite through tight clothing and are attracted to dark colours. “Contrary to common misconceptions, long grass itself does not breed mosquitoes. Instead, adult mosquitoes often rest or harbor in tall grass. “Inspect your house and yard by removing any accumulation of water. Remember – mosquitoes need water to continue their lifecycle, no water – no mosquitoes!” Residents can reduce mosquitoes around their home by: Inspecting your house and yard and removing or emptying any containers that may hold water;

Empty pot plant bases weekly or fill the base with sand to absorb water;

Wash out water-holding plants, like bromeliads, weekly;

Clean out roof gutters regularly and trim back trees which can block gutters;

Ensure rainwater tanks are screened;

Maintain swimming pools;

Wash out birdbaths, dog water buckets; and

Ensure ponds are stocked with suitable native fish. What you can do to protect yourself: Screen all windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes coming inside;

While outside wear long sleeved, loose-fitting clothing;

Use insect repellent;

If you live in an unscreened house or are camping, sleep under a mosquito net; and

Air-conditioning, fans and mosquito coils are also effective in protecting you from mosquitoes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/AboutCouncil/News-and-announcements/Latest-News/Mass-of-mosquitoes-on-the-move

