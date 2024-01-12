Four Facts for Minding Your Magnesium





There’s an important mineral our body needs to perform vital functions that many people are lacking. About half the population in the United States is deficient in magnesium, an essential mineral the body needs to produce energy and balance blood sugar levels. “Many people don’t get enough vitamins and minerals from the food they eat,” said Dietitian Lauren Burns, RD, LD, with Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Burns discusses the importance of magnesium and how to ensure you’re getting enough. Magnesium Is Essential Not only is magnesium good for your heart and blood sugar, but it’s also important for muscle relaxation, healthy bones and immune system support. “We need magnesium for our nerves and muscles to function properly,” Burns said. Adequate magnesium intake can be especially important for people experiencing sleep struggles or migraine headaches. For most adults, between 300 to 400 milligrams of magnesium a day is optimal, with men needing more magnesium than women. Many Healthy Foods Contain Magnesium There are many healthy sources of magnesium in the foods we eat, including brightly colored vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and fish. “Think of foods that are high in fiber,” Burns said. “These foods are generally good sources of magnesium.” By following balanced plate meal planning recommendations, it is not hard to meet the daily allowance for magnesium through food Some examples that provide at least 100 milligrams of magnesium include: 1 ounce dried pumpkin seeds, Brazil nuts, sesame seeds, chia seeds or sunflower seeds.

Raw nuts such as cashews (1.3 ounces) or almonds (1.5 ounces).

½ cup toasted wheat germ cereal.

½ cup yellow corn.

1 cup cooked quinoa or brown rice.

4 ounces halibut.

¾ cup firm tofu.

¾ cup spinach or Swiss chard.

½ cup oat bran.

2 ounces dark (70% to 85% cocoa) chocolate. “I often encourage clients to focus on what they can add to their plates, versus what they might take away,” Burns said. “Consider how many of these high magnesium foods might work nicely as a garnish.” Watch for Signs of Low Magnesium Because magnesium is stored in the bones, muscles and soft tissue, it’s hard to assess low magnesium. “Low levels of magnesium have been associated with conditions such as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and stroke,” Burns said. Gastrointestinal conditions, including Crohn’s disease and celiac disease, advanced age and alcoholism can all impact the body’s ability to absorb magnesium. Your health care provider can determine if you need to increase your magnesium intake. Supplements Can Cause Adverse Outcomes If you’re not meeting the daily recommendation, taking a magnesium supplement might be useful if you are at risk for deficiency, have increased needs or have trouble meeting your needs through food. Burns encourages people to speak to their health care provider about what type of supplement and dosage may be right. People who rely on supplements to meet their magnesium needs are at risk of exceeding the tolerable upper limit, which can result in diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure) and even cardiac arrest. “Taking too much magnesium from sources other than food can be harmful,” Burns said. “The best way to get the nutrients we need is by eating a varied diet.”

