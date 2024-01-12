Manitoba health officials see spike in infections that can cause meningitis





Manitoba health officials are warning the public about a recent increase in cases of infections that cause meningitis and strep throat. Eight cases of invasive meningococcal disease have been identified in the last month alone, the province said in a Thursday news release. Public health is investigating the increase, but there doesn’t appear to be a link between the cases at this point, the province said. Typically, there are only about six cases of invasive meningococcal disease reported per year in Manitoba. Invasive meningococcal disease will usually result in meningitis or an infection in the bloodstream known as bacteremia. Symptoms can include a dark purple rash, high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, upset stomach, severe aches or pains, weakness, drowsiness and sensitivity to light. These infections can result in serious outcomes such as amputations, and even be fatal in about 10 per cent of cases, so rapid treatment is important, the news release says. Health officials have also seen an increase in the number of cases of strep A infections. While there hasn’t been a current cluster or outbreak, Manitoba saw 200 confirmed cases in 2023, compared to 150 in 2022, the province’s news release says. Most strep A infections only cause mild illnesses such as strep throat or impetigo — a skin infection — but it can be life-threatening. In some cases, the virus can cause severe disease such as necrotizing fasciitis (also known as flesh-eating disease), streptococcal toxic shock syndrome or meningitis. The province says that in early stages, the invasive bacterial infections may sometimes result in the same symptoms as viral infections like COVID-19 and influenza. While severe infections from invasive meningococcal disease and invasive strep A infections are very rare, they’re more common when there is increased transmission of viral respiratory infections like influenza, the province said. It’s urging people to get urgent medical care if symptoms worsen, and to get updated flu and COVID-19 shots, which can reduce the risk of serious secondary bacterial infections after a respiratory infection.

