Bird flu: Unprecedented outbreak spreads to mammals in sub-Antarctic, UK says









CNN

—

An unprecedented and highly contagious bird flu outbreak in the sub-Antarctic has spread to mammals, British officials said Thursday, as experts warned the disease poses a significant threat to the region’s fragile ecosystem. It comes after the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) in October confirmed the first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the Antarctic region in brown skua on Bird Island, South Georgia, a British overseas territory in the Southern Atlantic Ocean. In a news release Thursday, the United Kingdom’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said the disease had now been detected in elephant and fur seals on South Georgia, which lies east of South America’s tip and just above Antarctica’s main landmass. “The presence of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI) has today been confirmed for the first time in mammals in the sub-Antarctic,” it said. Bird flu is caused by infections that occur naturally among wild aquatic birds, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Infected birds can transmit the virus to other animals through their saliva and other bodily discharges. In its October statement, BAS said its analysis showed the virus had most likely been introduced to South Georgia through migratory bird movement from South America. In December, experts from APHA and BAS spent three weeks collecting samples from dead mammals and birds in the affected islands. These samples from elephant seals, fur seals, brown skuas, kelp gulls and Antarctic terns have tested positive for HPAI H5N1, APHA said. Antarctica and its offshore islands are home to more than 100 million breeding birds, six seal species and 17 species of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, according to global avian influenza experts network OFFLU, which has previously warned of the possibility of “efficient virus transmission” in the region. “Given Antarctica is such a unique and special biodiversity hotspot it is sad and concerning to see the disease spread to mammals in the region,” said Ian Brown, APHA’s director of scientific services. “If avian influenza continues to spread throughout the sub-Antarctic region this could significantly threaten the fragile ecosystem, and potentially put a number of very large populations of seabirds and sea mammals at risk.” Samples collected from albatross and giant petrel colonies on Bird Island tested negative, APHA said. “There have been no reports of above average mortality in any penguin species to date,” it added. BAS, which operates two research stations on South Georgia, has out of caution suspended “most fieldwork involving contact with animals,” it said. Several countries experienced record outbreaks of bird flu least year. In Japan, nearly 10 million birds were killed to limit the spread of the disease, straining poultry supplies and sending the price of eggs soaring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/12/world/bird-flu-mammals-sub-antarctic-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos