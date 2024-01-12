Health
Family of cervical cancer patient keep memory alive through education
TAMPA, Fla. – Throughout the month of January, medical professionals are trying to raise awareness about cervical cancer and important preventative steps.
Medical experts say studies show the number of early-stage cases of cervical cancer have gone down over the years. However, they say new, advanced-stage cases are on the rise by 1.3% annually.
Amanda Romero’s family says she was diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer at 36-years-old.
“I still think about her every day,” Amanda’s husband, Roland Romero, said.
Romero says his wife was selfless, and even when she had cancer, she tried to help and educate others.
READ: Bay Area pediatric patient determined not to let cancer win as he gears up for second battle
“That drive that she had, it was just beautiful,” Romero said.
Pictured: Amanda Romero and child.
Allison Fonseca is the owner of The Salt Smokehouse and worked with Amanda while she was battling cancer. She says they grew extremely close over a few years.
“She was like immediately family,” Fonseca said.
Amanda’s family and friends say she always got regular pap smears and tests, but less than two years after her diagnosis, she died in August 2022.
READ: Bay Area woman defies odds after spinal cord surgery to remove tumor found after minor crash
“While she was sick, she was telling every female, even males, please get scanned,” Romero said.
In memory of Amanda, Fonseca says they’re dedicated to sharing her story to help educate other people, in hopes of saving lives.
“She had so much tenacity and it made a lasting impact forever,” Fonseca said.
Amanda Romero in the hospital battling cervical cancer.
When cervical cancer is caught early, Dr. Amber Stephens, with Optum Medical Group, says the survival rate is generally around 92%. However, once the cancer metastasizes and progresses, the survival rate drops to around 20%.
She says the number of early-stage cases has gone down over the years, as pap smears and HPV screening have become much more widespread.
READ: Cancer risk could increase with consumption of certain foods and drinks, study finds
Doctors typically recommend the average woman get screened every five years, starting at 25-years-old.
“When you have a pap smear done, you’re going to get screened for Human Papillomavirus at the same time,” Dr. Stephens said.
Stephens says there are risk factors that they consider depending on the patient, such as family history.
“If you’ve had an abnormal pap, that changes when we do your next one,” Dr. Stephens said. “If you have HPV, that changes when we do your next one. It may change what the next step is.”
Dr. Stephens says screenings aren’t perfect though, and some cases can go undetected.
READ: Cancer screenings: Here are 5 types and critical information to know about each
She encourages girls and women to get the HPV vaccine.
“There are some really promising elements, in terms of cancer prevention with a vaccine,” Dr. Stephens said. “And frankly, we don’t have a lot. We don’t really have much out there that’s like that. It’s pretty unique.”
Pictured: Amanda Romero and family.
Romero hopes Amanda’s story serves as a reminder to people to take every precaution you can and advocate for your own health before it’s too late.
“You can save your life,” Romero said. “And you could raise your kids. Cancer sucks.”
Since HPV came out in the 2000s, Dr. Stephens says girls and women can typically start getting it as early as nine years old. She says the age range of eligibility has expanded since it first came out.
Dr. Stephens also says that avoiding smoking, maintaining a healthy diet and sexual health are also important preventative measures. HPV is a sexually transmitted disease.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox13news.com/news/family-of-cervical-cancer-patient-keeps-her-memory-alive-through-education
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Family of cervical cancer patient keep memory alive through education
- Haley and DeSantis trade blows on immigration policy
- Mass looting and rioting shake Papua New Guinea
- The Therapeutic Power of Pets in Battling Depression
- Judge cuts off Trump: ‘Control your client’
- ADHD Medication Use Among Adults Is On the Rise, What to Know
- Joe Namath reacts to Nick Saban’s retirement
- Why layers are essential to your cold-weather exercise
- Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
- The New Vaccines to Get in 2024
- Asus’ new dual-screen and gaming laptops are seriously impressive
- Cape Verde reaches malaria-free milestone