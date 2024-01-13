Residents Advised to be Proactive in Their Health Care





Jan. 12, 2024

January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the Oswego County Health Department reminds residents about protection measures, such as early cancer screenings and vaccinations, to help detect or prevent the disease. “There are a number of things people can do to lower their chances of developing cervical cancer,” said Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Jodi Martin. “Finding and treating abnormalities before they become invasive, getting vaccinated against and avoiding exposure to contributing risk factors and not smoking are all measures people can take now, that will help protect them in the future.” Once a leading cause of cancer death among American women, cervical cancer is now more preventable and treatable thanks to routine screenings and vaccinations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/cervical/basic_info/) “Early detection and protection are the best defense,” said Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell. “There are typically no signs or symptoms in the early stages of cervical cancer, so many women may not realize they have it. Finding pre-cancerous or cancerous abnormalities early means starting treatment options more quickly, often leading to better health outcomes.” Annual cancer screenings are recommended for women aged 21 and over, even if they’ve been vaccinated against infections that can lead to cervical cancer. They should reach out to their health care provider if they have questions or to schedule an appointment. Oswego County residents can also contact Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) to learn more about its North Country Cancer Services Program which helps provide access to cancer screenings. For more information, call 1-855-592-0830 or go to https://www.oco.org/services/cancer-services/. The CDC states that cervical cancer is most often caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a common viral infection transmitted through intimate skin-to-skin contact. Over 42 million Americans are infected with the virus which causes skin growths or warts and leads to various other types of cancers. (https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/parents/about-hpv.html) There is no cure for HPV, but vaccines introduced in 2006 have been a game-changer. Over the last nearly two decades, the CDC estimates that vaccination has helped prevent over 80% of HPV-caused cancers as well as some pre-cancers. Vaccinations are usually given to children between the ages of 11 and 12 – before they’ve been exposed to the virus – although they can be started at age 9. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 6 to 12 months apart. Those receiving their first dose at age 15 or older will need a third dose, with all three shots given within six months. While vaccinations are not recommended for adults older than 27 years as they likely have already been exposed to HPV, those people are advised to talk to their health care provider about their risks and any possible benefits they may receive from the vaccine. The Oswego County Health Department offers the HPV vaccine during its weekly immunization clinics every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. To make an appointment, call 315-349-3547 during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

