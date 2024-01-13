Health
A discovery in the muscles of long COVID patients may explain exercise troubles : NPR
A new long COVID study finds evidence of widespread muscle problems, suggesting biological causes for extreme exhaustion after exercise. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on January 9, 2024.)
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
You know that feeling of muscle soreness a day or so after you’ve done a tough workout? Now imagine that but much more. That’s what some people with long COVID face after they exercise. And as NPR’s Will Stone reports, new research is giving scientists a clearer picture of what may be going on.
WILL STONE, BYLINE: Hit the gym. Get back in shape. It’s advice many patients with long COVID have heard. David Putrino says this notion that exercise is medicine has proven difficult to dispel in the broader medical community.
DAVID PUTRINO: It is very clear that this is not a typical response to exercise. They feel incredibly unwell. They become bedbound. Their whole system feels as though they’ve been poisoned.
STONE: Putrino runs a long COVID clinic at Mount Sinai in New York, where he sees what’s known as post-exertional malaise. It’s a hallmark of long COVID and similar complex illnesses, like chronic fatigue syndrome. Symptoms are typically extreme muscle pain, fatigue and brain fog that last days, even a week after physical activity. But when they complain, Putrino says, so often patients aren’t taken seriously.
PUTRINO: Their lived experience is not being listened to or validated.
STONE: That’s why he says new research from the Netherlands is important because it shows clear evidence of a biological basis for their symptoms. Scientists there compared 25 people with long COVID to those who’d had COVID and fully recovered. Both groups did an exercise test on a stationary bike that lasted about 10 to 15 minutes. The research team drew blood and took muscle biopsies from their legs before and after the exercise. Braeden Charlton is at Vrije University in Amsterdam and one of the study’s authors.
BRAEDEN CHARLTON: This is a very real disease, and we see this at basically every parameter that we measure.
STONE: After exercising, the consequences to the muscle were dramatic. Charlton says multiple tests revealed the mitochondria, the body’s cellular power plants, are compromised, meaning their capacity to take up oxygen and produce energy is impaired.
CHARLTON: What we saw immediately, and it’s very profound, is that their mitochondria don’t function in a healthy way.
STONE: Charlton says they also found atrophy and immense amounts of cell death in the muscle tissue.
CHARLTON: There is a lot more muscle breakdown than we would expect to happen following the exercise.
STONE: Taken together, the results show widespread abnormalities that help explain patients’ severe reaction to physical activity.
AKIKO IWASAKI: I think it’s a very strong study, and the messages are striking.
STONE: That’s Akiko Iwasaki, a scientist at Yale University who’s studying long COVID.
IWASAKI: There’s a real problem in converting oxygen into energy in these people, and literally, they can’t recharge their battery.
STONE: The deep dive into muscles also turned up tiny blood clots. They were elevated in those with symptoms, and that only got worse with exercise. The clots were found inside the muscle, not in the blood vessels. That was a surprise to Resia Pretorius at Stellenbosch University in South Africa.
RESIA PRETORIUS: That means that the micro-clots can actually have traveled through the damaged vasculature into the muscle. And that is huge because if it can happen to muscle, then it can happen to the brain and any other organ.
STONE: And if the linings of the blood vessels are really that compromised, she says it would also cause problems with the mitochondria. More work needs to be done on these different lines of evidence. In the meantime, David Putrino at Mount Sinai says doctors need to take these findings very seriously.
PUTRINO: We need to step out of this erroneous mindset of, well, no pain, no gain. No, post-exertional malaise is different.
STONE: He says maybe with this new evidence, more people will listen.
Will Stone, NPR News.
Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/01/13/1224589127/a-discovery-in-the-muscles-of-long-covid-patients-may-explain-exercise-troubles
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A discovery in the muscles of long COVID patients may explain exercise troubles : NPR
- US and UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen
- Yemen’s Houthis launch new missile attack in Red Sea following air strikes | BBC News
- POV: You’re on CNN’s Debate Stage
- Let’s talk about the disease of obesity
- CES 2024: Can Xreal’s Air 2 Ultra compete with Apple’s Vision Pro?
- Taiwan: William Lai elected president in historic election | BBC News
- Psychedelics provide emotional lift for terminal patients in Canada
- Thousands protest in Yemen’s capital after US-UK airstrikes
- US launches new missile strike on Houthi target in Yemen | BBC News
- Measles case confirmed in Camden County; officials working to trace source of infection
- Governor walks back suggestion Texas would shoot migrants if it weren’t illegal