A rare case of peripartum cardiomyopathy complicated by renal and splenic infarctions





Clinical record A 41‐year‐old G1P1 woman presented with two days of dyspnoea four weeks postpartum. She had an uncomplicated caesarean delivery at 39 weeks’ gestation in the setting of uterine fibroids, and she was breastfeeding. Her medical history was otherwise unremarkable. An electrocardiogram demonstrated sinus rhythm with anterolateral T‐wave inversion. A computed tomography (CT) pulmonary angiogram demonstrated no pulmonary embolus but pleural effusions and cardiomegaly. A transthoracic echocardiogram (TTE) demonstrated a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 19% (normal range, ≥ 50%), left ventricular end‐diastolic diameter (LVEDD) of 5.3 cm (normal range, 3.5–5.6 cm) and a 1.8 × 2.3 cm mobile apical thrombus (Box 1). In the absence of risk factors, a diagnosis of peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM) was made. Frusemide, spironolactone, enalapril and metoprolol were initiated within 48 hours. The thrombus was managed with warfarin and bridging enoxaparin. Digoxin was commenced for inotropy. Bromocriptine was not started given the presence of thrombus. On day 3, the patient developed significant abdominal and flank pain. A CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis demonstrated extensive left renal and splenic infarctions. Repeat TTE demonstrated thrombus resolution and the LVEF was 25%. The surgical, nephrology, and interventional radiology teams were consulted for consideration of catheter‐directed thrombolysis. Consensus was for ongoing anticoagulation given the extensive infarction. The patient was registered with the Spleen Australia registry because of functional asplenia and was discharged on day 7. She remained well on review one week later. LVEF was 52% one month after discharge. Spironolactone was ceased at one month. LVEF was preserved at three months and renal function remained stable. Discussion PPCM remains a major cause of maternal mortality.1 It typically occurs towards the end of pregnancy, up to five months postpartum. Complications include heart failure, arrhythmias and venous thromboembolism. Hypercoagulability in pregnancy, cardiac dysfunction and dilation, stasis and endothelial dysfunction are thought to increase risk. Left ventricular thrombus has been reported in around 17% of patients2 with subsequent thromboembolic events in around 9% of women. Arterial thromboembolism such as limb ischaemia, stroke and myocardial infarction have been described with left ventricular thrombus. Splenic and renal infarctions are rare. Without thrombosis, anticoagulation in PPCM is a class IIb recommendation for LVEF below 30% in the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology/Heart Failure Society of America guidelines1 and for LVEF below 35% in the European Society of Cardiology guidelines.2 However, in patients with intracardiac thrombus, systemic embolism or atrial fibrillation, anticoagulation is strongly recommended.3 Other management options for renal infarction include catheter‐directed thrombolysis, systemic thrombolysis, and surgery. Catheter‐directed thrombolysis is considered in patients with complete occlusion of a major segmental renal artery with onset under six hours or in those with significant reduction in renal function or baseline renal failure.4 PPCM management postpartum includes current standard heart failure therapy (Box 2), except for sacubitril–valsartan and sodium–glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, drug classes for which no safety data are yet available in breastfeeding.2 Enalapril and captopril are the preferred angiotensin‐converting enzyme inhibitors due to low levels in breast milk.1 Ventricular arrhythmias have been reported to occur in up to 18.7% of patients,5 but there are no established guidelines for implantable cardioverter‐defibrillator therapy. Bromocriptine, a prolactin inhibitor, has been found to improve survival in PPCM.1 A randomised multicentre trial in Germany found expedited left ventricular recovery and minimal adverse effects with both short and long term bromocriptine use.6 Bromocriptine inhibits lactation, which also enables the institution of early intensive standard heart failure therapy. However, bromocriptine has been associated with increased cerebral and cardiovascular complications and arterial thromboembolism, thus, concurrent anticoagulation is recommended.6 Only a few studies have reported safe use of bromocriptine in patients with existing thrombus.7 Prognosis in PPCM is typically better than in other forms of heart failure. Recovery typically occurs within three to six months,2 but it can be up to two years. Deterioration after initial recovery can occur, hence the importance of follow‐up. Increased LVEDD, LVEF below 35% at diagnosis, right ventricular dysfunction, African ancestry, older age, later diagnosis and elevated inflammatory markers confer poor prognosis.8 Late gadolinium enhancement on magnetic resonance imaging has also been shown to predict persistently reduced LVEF and higher risk of recurrence in future pregnancies.9 Guideline‐directed therapy is recommended in patients with ongoing cardiac dysfunction. However, in patients with recovered LVEF, the optimal duration of treatment remains unknown. Close monitoring of clinical status and LVEF is recommended, with stepwise cessation of medications.2 Stress echocardiogram and strain imaging have been propositioned as methods to detect subclinical left ventricular dysfunction but further research is required. In women with persistent cardiac dysfunction, future pregnancy is discouraged as risk of PPCM recurrence is high and associated with high maternal and fetal mortality. In patients with recovered LVEF, the risk of recurrence is around 20%.2 Left ventricular recovery should be stable for three months after cessation of heart failure medications before conception.2 Our case report highlights the gravity and breadth of complications in PPCM and the importance of prompt institution of medical management. Lessons from practice Peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM) is a major cause of mortality and morbidity in pregnancy.

Renal and splenic infarctions are a rare complication of PPCM, with treatment options including anticoagulation and catheter‐induced thrombolysis.

Bromocriptine can be considered in PPCM (class IIb recommendation) but safety in the presence of thrombus is unknown.

Recovery in PPCM can be prolonged up to two years and relapse is common, hence the importance of ongoing surveillance. Recovery, in our patient, was seen within one month despite recognised poor prognostic factors such as left ventricular ejection fraction below 35%, right ventricular dysfunction and older maternal age, highlighting the importance of prompt institution of medical management. Box 1 – Initial transthoracic echocardiogram demonstrating a 1.8 × 2.3 cm mobile apical thrombus (arrow) Box 2 – Postpartum management of peripartum cardiomyopathy: recommended medications and considerations adapted from the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology/Heart Failure Society of Amercia1 and the European Society of Cardiology4 guidelines Class of recommendation,* level of evidence†,4 Considerations Anticoagulation Class I, level A: recommended in patients with intracardiac thrombus, systemic embolism or atrial fibrillation Warfarin and heparin preferred ACE inhibitors Class I, level B: essential for all patients in standard or maximum tolerated dose Captopril or enalapril preferred ARB Class I, level B: recommended in patients who do not tolerate ACE inhibitors β‐blocker Class I, level B: essential for all patients in standard or maximum tolerated dose Selective β‐1‐blocker preferred; metoprolol preferred MRA Class I, level B: recommended in LVEF < 40% Potential fetal androgenic effects. Eplerenone preferred due to less hormonal side effects and less blood pressure reduction Loop diuretic Recommended in fluid overload Ivabradine Recommended in sinus rhythm with heart rate > 70 beats per minute at rest despite maximal tolerated β‐blocker Bromocriptine Class IIb, level B: may be considered to stop lactation and enhance LV function Must be accompanied by anticoagulation with heparin or at least in prophylactic dosages ACE = angiotensin‐converting enzyme; ARB = angiotensin receptor blocker; LV = left ventricle; LVEF = left ventricular ejection fraction; MRA = mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist. * Classes of recommendations: class I: evidence and/or general agreement that a given treatment or procedure is beneficial, useful, effective; class II: conflicting evidence and/or a divergence of opinion about the usefulness/efficacy of the given treatment or procedure; class IIa: weight of evidence/opinion is in favour of usefulness/efficacy; class IIb: usefulness/efficacy is less well established by evidence/opinion; and class III: evidence or general agreement that the given treatment or procedure is not useful/effective and in some cases may be harmful. † Levels of evidence: level A: data derived from multiple randomised clinical trials or meta‐analyses; level B: data derived from a single randomised clinical trial or large non‐randomised studies; level C: consensus of opinion of the experts and/or small studies, retrospective studies, registries. Source: Table adapted from Bauersachs et al,4 with permission from Wiley and Sons (licence No. 5574170829359; 22 June 2023).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mja.com.au/journal/2024/220/1/rare-case-peripartum-cardiomyopathy-complicated-renal-and-splenic-infarctions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos