Health
New research finds semen microbiome’s impact on male fertility
In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers analyzed the relationship between semen microbiota and changes in semen parameters.
Study: Semen microbiota are dramatically altered in men with abnormal sperm parameters. Image Credit: KateStudio/Shutterstock.com
Background
Male infertility has been increasing and is not fully understood despite scientific and research advances. The etiology of abnormal parameters in semen analysis (SA) is unknown in nearly a third of cases.
The microbiome has been implicated in human health and disease, and analyses have been extended to explore the semen microbiome and its role in male infertility.
Only a few studies have assessed the semen microbiome, and even fewer have explored it in the context of fertility.
One study examined the semen microbiome profile and highlighted the differences in alpha and beta diversity between infertile males and healthy controls; moreover, the study revealed an association between total motile sperm count and the genus Pseudomonas.
Another study reported that males with non-obstructive azoospermia had changes in the beta diversity of the semen microbiome compared to healthy controls.
About the study
In the present study, researchers examined the relationship between the semen microbiome and changes in SA parameters.
Adult males (≥ 18 years) presenting for a fertility evaluation and those with biological paternity before vasectomy were recruited between August 2021 and June 2022. Data on age, circumcision, body mass index (BMI), alcohol use, and smoking status were collected.
Participants provided semen samples after two to seven days of abstinence. Samples were collected before pharmacological or surgical interventions for fertility.
A calibrated automated semen analyzer was used to evaluate semen. High-powered microscopy was used to examine samples with azoospermia or oligozoospermia. The total motile sperm count was estimated.
Semen pH, volume, motility, strict morphology, and concentration were determined. DNA extraction, amplification, and sequencing of 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) V1-V2 regions were performed.
Bioinformatic curation, quality control, and data analyses were performed. Bacterial community coverage was estimated using the Good’s coverage formula.
Alpha diversity was estimated using the Hill1 diversity, phylogenetic hill1 diversity, and operational taxonomic unit (OTU) richness indices. Beta diversity was assessed by weighted UniFrac distances and clustered qualitatively using principal coordinate analysis (PCoA).
Samples were classified as normal or abnormal based on SA results. Canonical correlation analysis measured the association between participant metadata and the relative abundance of species.
Findings
Overall, 73 males aged 37.94 with a BMI of 26.73, on average, were included. Around 78% of them were circumcised. Participants were stratified into three groups: 1) normal sperm motility and concentration, 2) normal sperm motility, and 3) normal sperm concentration.
There were no differences in BMI, age, circumcision status, alcohol intake, or smoking history among groups. Participants recruited during fertility evaluation were sexually active.
Sexual activity was unknown for those recruited before vasectomy. Alpha or beta diversity was not significantly different among groups. Bacterial communities were similar when evaluated using PCoA with weighted UniFrac distances.
Further, the most abundant species were overlapped considerably. Corynebacterium tuberculostearicum, Enterococcus faecalis, Finegoldia magna, Lactobacillus iners, and Staphylococcus epidermis were always the top five species.
Analysis of microbiota composition with bias correction revealed that individuals with normal parameters on SA (group 1) had a higher abundance of S. hominis but a lower abundance of Peptoniphilus coxii than participants with at least one abnormality in SA.
Individuals with normal sperm motility (group 2) had a reduced abundance of L. iners compared to those with abnormal motility.
The abundance of Pseudomonas stutzeri, Paraburkholderia phenazinium, and Pseudomonas fluorescens was lower in the third group. At the same time, that of Pseudomonas putida was higher in males with normal sperm concentration than those with abnormal concentration.
Participants’ age, semen volume, sperm motility, and concentration were significantly associated with the composition of bacteria.
Conclusions
The findings suggest that a subset of microbes has a role in altered SA parameters. L. iners strongly differentiated males with normal SA parameters from those with abnormal parameters.
L. iners was particularly enriched in the semen microbiota of males with abnormal sperm motility.
While prior studies indicate a negative role for this species in fertility, most studies were related to female factors and vaginal microbiome.
The findings suggest that a small subset of microbes may have a critical role in male fertility. While the results do not indicate causality, they may inform future studies to delineate the relationship between semen microbiota and fertility.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240115/New-research-finds-semen-microbiomes-impact-on-male-fertility.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New research finds semen microbiome’s impact on male fertility
- Trump tells protester at rally ‘Go home to mommy’
- Hear from the candidates vying to take over George Santos’ seat
- Study links glaucoma, cataracts in seniors to broken bones from falls
- Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
- Why strength training is key to your long-term health
- First impeachment hearing held for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
- Revolutionary AI tool forecasts kidney injury signs with high accuracy in intensive care
- After O.J.: The Fuhrman tapes revealed (2017)
- Wearable robot helps man with Parkinson’s disease to walk
- Listen to your gut – it may be telling you something about your heart | Explained
- A rare case of peripartum cardiomyopathy complicated by renal and splenic infarctions