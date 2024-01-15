Moderate U.S. poultry, egg production impact from avian flu likely





A moderate impact to production in 2024 is likely in poultry and egg production as almost 20 million commercial poultry were depopulated from November to December, according to Brian Earnest, CoBank’s lead economist for animal protein. The bulk of the total was in egg laying hens, but there were also quite a few turkey breeder facilities as well as a handful of broiler breeders affected, he said. Since the beginning of the year, outbreaks in table egg laying operations appear to have slowed, but USDA Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service (APHIS) data shows two table egg pullet operations, one in Kansas and one in California, have still led to the depopulation of just over 1 million birds. From an egg market perspective, Earnest said the U.S. is now in a lull for egg demand, and supply is at seasonal peak. The timing of the impact to supply, he suggested, means it could be less impactful to prices nearby than what occurred at the tail end of 2022. Still, Easter is right around the corner, and it is early this year, so the next demand stretch is not too far off, he added. “If the HPAI outbreak remains unsettled, it will impact supply for that timeframe, as well,” he said. “Retailers preparing for heightened use are planning their marketing plans, which will undoubtedly include eggs.” Earnest said he is also hearing that cage-free operations have been especially affected, providing inconsistent supply for that program. USDA releases updated 2024 forecasts The USDA released the latest “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report Friday. The agency lowered its 2024 egg production forecast to 9.33 billion dozen “due to reductions of the layer flock as a result of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)-related culling through early January.” It raised its 2024 egg price forecast from $1.50/doz. to $1.65/doz. Also newly published, the Consumer Price Index revealed that egg prices from November to December rose 8.9%, up from a 2.2% increase from October to November. In the WASDE report, USDA also lowered its 2024 turkey production forecast to 5.47 billion lbs. for the first half of 2024 based on hatchery data and expected pressure from lower prices. The price forecast was lowered from $1.27/lb. to $1.11/lb. Contrarily, USDA raised its 2024 broiler production forecast to 46.68 billion lbs. for the first half based on recent hatchery data. The price forecast was also raised from $1.24/lb. to $1.26/lb.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.feedstuffs.com/market-news/moderate-u-s-poultry-egg-production-impact-from-avian-flu-likely The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos