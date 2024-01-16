5 Fitness Activities to Unlock Your Potential This Winter





Winter can be a challenging time to exercise; the combination of cold weather, shorter days, and icy conditions offers a sound argument for curling up beside the fireplace and hibernating until the first sign of spring. With that said, winter remains one of the most important seasons to stay active and maintain our physical health. Winter workouts can trigger our immune system to work harder, resulting in fewer coughs and colds during the cooler months. Maintaining our physical wellbeing during this time can also aid our mental health as well—proving especially helpful in combatting seasonal affective disorder. The new year offers an opportunity to hit the reset button, establish new goals and challenge ourselves. Now’s the time to try one of the City of Surrey diverse fitness activities and learn what you enjoy doing the most. Here are five fitness activities to unlock your potential this winter and strive for more in 2024! Indoor cycling: Pedal your way to winter wellness As winter blankets the outdoors in frosty hues, cycling enthusiasts do not need to worry. The City of Surrey presents an enticing alternative—indoor cycling. The season’s freezing temperatures and limited daylight hours make outdoor cycling difficult. However, with our indoor cycling classes, you can keep the wheels turning safely and warmly. Our classes cater to various fitness levels, providing options for both beginners and seasoned riders. This comprehensive workout improves cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles, burns calories, enhances posture and releases mood-boosting endorphins. Join our supportive group setting and pedal your way to a healthier you! Bollywood dance: Groove indoors this winter Stay active and bring joy into your workout routine with Bollywood dance! More than just a fun way to let loose, Bollywood dance is a vibrant celebration of movement and music. Those looking to unlock their potential further may be interested in our drop-in Bollywood aerobics class. Set to the rhythm of popular Bollywood music, this lively activity combines Indian dance moves and cardio exercises for a spirited workout that will warm you up! Pilates: Revitalize your winter workout regimen Elevate your fitness with empowering Pilates classes designed for all experience levels. Our Pilates classes are great for those looking to improve their core strength, balance and coordination. For a more personalized experience, we offer Reformer Pilates—featuring trained use of the Pilates Reformer machine, which utilizes pulleys and springs to boost resistance. Those looking to regain core strength after giving birth may be interested in our Mom and Baby Pilates class. Designed for mothers with non-mobile babies, the class focuses on core rejuvenation through breath work, posture enhancement and pelvic floor retraining. Barre: Experience a comprehensive fitness activity More than just an exercise, our Barre classes facilitate a graceful exploration of movement for a holistic fitness experience. Barre is a fusion of ballet, Pilates, strength and flexibility training exercises, all centred around a ballet barre. No need for dance experience or ballet shoes, just bring your energy and enthusiasm for a workout that blends elegance and strength. Discover your inner dancer, sculpt your physique and let Barre guide you to a season of wellness! Circuit training: Enjoy the all-inclusive fitness solution Sweat in style with Circuit Training—the all-inclusive fitness solution! Our Circuit Training sessions are the perfect fit for those looking for a full-body workout and personalized fitness program. Each Circuit Training class offers a safe space that incorporates multi-station fitness equipment for a complete fitness experience. We offer a variety of Circuit Training classes, designed to meet the needs of adults, youth and seniors, so join us for a customized circuit workout that’ll make you feel like you can conquer the world! register for a class today Do all these activities & more with an Annual Recreation Pass Finding motivation to stay active during the winter season can be challenging. However, with our diverse range of fitness activities, you can combat the winter blues and unlock your potential. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to transform your fitness routine and save; buy an Annual Recreation Pass—good for unlimited access to drop-in activities at our pools, arenas, fitness centres and gymnasiums—before January 31, and enjoy an extra month free. Time may be ticking, but your journey to a healthier, more active lifestyle awaits! buy your pass today

