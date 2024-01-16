Health
Travellers urged to check measles vaccine doses after baby becomes confirmed case in Sydney
NSW Health is advising people to be on alert for measles symptoms after a baby was a confirmed case in Western Sydney last week.
Key points:
- A confirmed case of measles has been recorded in Western Sydney
- The baby had recently returned to NSW from an overseas trip
- Measles is a highly infectious illness that is vaccine-preventable
The nine-month-old was infectious while going to a number of locations in western and south-west parts of the city.
“Measles is a serious illness, particularly for the young, the immunocompromised and pregnant women, and it can be very, very risky,” Dr Leena Gupta, clinical director of Public Health and Sydney Local Health District said.
She said there were “some significant outbreaks” overseas at the moment.
The infant in Sydney had recently come back from Asia, where there has been confirmed cases in several countries including Pakistan and India, NSW Health said.
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing.
NSW Health identified Five Star Coffee and Nuts in Lakemba as a site where the baby visited last Friday, January 12, between 3pm and 5pm.
Late this afternoon, authorities named an additional two areas of concern.
- Emirates flight EK 416 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving in Sydney on Wednesday, January 10 at 6:36 pm.
- Sydney Airport’s terminal 1 at international arrivals, including the baggage claim and customs areas, between 6.36pm and 9pm Wednesday, January 10.
Dr Gupta said while these areas no longer pose an ongoing risk of infection, she urged those who may have been there at those times to be on the lookout for symptoms.
Symptoms for measles initially include a fever, sore eyes and a cough, followed by a “red, blotchy rash” three or four days later that spreads from the head downwards, she said.
“Call ahead to your GP or emergency department to make sure that you don’t spend time in the waiting room with other patients,” she said of anyone who may become symptomatic.
The health department said it had identified and contacted people who had been in close contact with the infant to set up preventive treatment if needed.
The last reported case in Sydney was last September.
‘The best way of preventing measles’
Measles is a preventable disease through the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is included on the National Immunisation Program (NIP) for children at 12 and 18 months of age.
Dr Gupta said that immunisation rates are high in Australia for children, who are the most at-risk group.
“Under [five years of age], immunisation rates vary from between 93 to 95 per cent depending on age groups,” she said.
However, children under the age of 12 months can have their vaccine schedule adjusted so that they get their first dose early if they’re travelling overseas, Dr Gupta said.
The MMR vaccine is free in NSW for anyone born in or after 1966, who has not already had two doses.
Dr Gupta urged anyone who has been born since that year to ensure they have received their all their doses, and if they are not sure, additional doses are safe.
“The measles vaccine is a very safe and effective vaccine,” she said.
“If we get high immunisation rates, we can really stop the transmission of measles … that’s the best way of preventing measles outbreaks.”
