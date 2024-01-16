5 Tips To Boost Lung Health





Anti-inflammatory and citrus foods are good for your lungs Several parts of northern India are witnessing the harsh cold weather. Along with the cold wave, high pollution levels have also been recorded in Delhi. The government has imposed several restrictions in the national caption to control increasing pollution levels. Usually, air pollution becomes worse during the winter season. Cold air is denser and moves slower than warm air. Therefore, the trapped air pollutants remain in place for much longer. Both pollution and cold weather affect lung health. Poor air quality and extreme cold weather can pose a range of challenges for respiratory health. To help you keep your lungs healthy, here we have a list of practices that can help boost overall lung health. Ways to ensure healthy lungs 1. Eat for your lungs Some specific nutrients and foods can be beneficial to your lungs. Add anti-inflammatory and citrus foods to your diet. Beetroot, apples, turmeric, tomatoes, green tea, olive oil, yogurt and lentils are good for your lungs. 2. Use air purifier Air purifiers can help keep indoors safe and pollution-free. Therefore, consider investing in air purifiers to provide cleaner air for your family. You can also try installing air-purifying plants. 3. Strengthen your immune system Several dietary and lifestyle changes may help strengthen your body’s natural defences. Eat vitamin C-rich foods, exercise regularly, drink enough water, control stress levels, get enough sleep and quit smoking to boost immunity. 4. Combat dryness The cold weather can trigger dry air both indoors and outdoors. The humidity levels also drop drastically during winter. Overexposure to dry air can cause a variety of issues like respiratory conditions, sinus, skin issues, sore throat and more. You can use a humidifier to moisten the air. 5. Inhale steam Inhaling steam can help you breathe better. Steam helps improve respiratory health by eliminating congestion and sore throat. It also helps in loosening mucus. When pollution levels are high, it is wise to stay indoors. Also, wear a mask before stepping out. Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

