Video gamers risking permanent hearing loss after exceeding permissible safe limits | Deafness and hearing loss





Video gamers worldwide may be risking permanent hearing loss or persistent ringing in their ears, according to a systematic global review of all the available evidence. The analysis suggests that the sound levels reported in studies of more than 50,000 gamers often near, or exceed, permissible safe limits. And given the popularity of video games globally, greater public health efforts are needed to raise awareness of the potential risks, researchers have urged. While headphones, earbuds, and music venues have been recognised as sources of potentially unsafe sound levels, little attention has been paid to the potential risk of video games on hearing loss, the researchers from the University of South Carolina and the World Health Organization said. Gamers often play at high-intensity sound levels and for several hours at a time, the review found. Estimates indicate that there were more than 3 billion gamers worldwide in 2022. The review of 14 global studies involving more than 53,000 people found that sound levels are often near, or exceed, safe limits. People also tend to game for long periods of time, while impulse noises – such as shooting sounds – can be very high, the researchers said. The study, published in the journal BMJ Public Health, concluded that “gamers who are listening at high-intensity sound levels and for long periods of time may be at risk of permanent sound-induced hearing loss and/or tinnitus”. It added: “Findings suggest that there may be a need to prioritise interventions, such as initiatives focused on education and awareness of the potential risks of gaming, that can help promote safe listening among gamers.” The researchers pointed to guidelines showing the “permissible” time a person can be exposed to 83dB sound is 20 hours a week, while for 86dB it is 10 hours, for 92dB it is 2.5 hours and for 98dB it is 38 minutes. For children, permissible noise exposure levels are lower – 75dB for 40 hours a week. Under this definition, children can safely listen to sound at an 83dB sound for approximately 6.5 hours, an 86dB sound for approximately 3.25 hours, a 92dB sound for 45 minutes, and a 98dB sound for just 12 minutes a week, the team said. However, the study found that, on average, levels are often near this or higher and warned that shooting sounds and other high sounds are not necessarily captured by average sound intensity levels. The researchers called for further work in the area, adding: “The limited available evidence suggests that gaming may be a common source of unsafe listening, which could place many individuals worldwide at risk of permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus.” Franki Oliver, audiology manager at the hearing loss charity RNID, said: “There are two factors that increase the risk of noise induced hearing loss and tinnitus – how loud the sound is, and how long you are exposed to it for. “If you use gaming headsets or headphones, it’s really important not to exceed safe volume limits on your device.”

