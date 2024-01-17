Health
Gamified at-home exercises can help to prevent falls in older people
A large randomised control trial conducted by a team of Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and UNSW researchers found that at-home gamified step exercises were effective at preventing falls in people over the age of 65, reducing the number of falls by 26 per cent when compared to a control group.
The results of the trial, which was led by NeuRA, were published in Nature Medicine.
With a steadily ageing population, the researchers say we need scalable and effective fall prevention strategies to address the growing impact of falls in the community.
“Regular balance-challenging exercise is effective at preventing falls, so we tried to make exercise fun and easy to do,” says Dr Daina Sturnieks, lead author of the study and Senior Research Scientist at NeuRA and UNSW Sydney.
“It was really encouraging to see that smart±step, an exercise gaming console that anyone can enjoy at home completely unassisted from a therapist, brought a benefit to older people by preventing falls.”
769 people over 65 – all living in the community – participated in Dr Sturnieks’ study. They were asked to do smart±step exercise games for 120 minutes per week over the course of 12 months. They reported their falls over this period and this data was compared to a control group, who only received a public health pamphlet about preventing falls.
Over the 12 month-study period, participants who received the exercise intervention showed significantly fewer falls compared to the control group: 36 per cent of the exercise group had a fall in the study period, whereas 48.2 per cent of the pamphlet group had a fall.
While these results are encouraging, the researchers said one limitation of the research was that the sample primarily consisted of well-educated and high functioning older people.
“The findings cannot be generalised to frailer older people,” the researchers said.
“Furthermore, participants were not blinded to their intervention, therefore the level of expectancy for preventing falls may have differed between the groups, which may contribute to a placebo effect that might impact the findings.”
Why gamified exercise for preventing falls?
One in three people over the age of 65 living independently will experience a fall every year. Falls are a significant public health issue, contributing to mobility-related disability and loss of independence, and they are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide.
The best evidence for fall prevention in the community is balance-challenging exercise, says Dr Sturnieks.
“We’ve known for a long time that, if done correctly and consistently, balance-challenging exercises can prevent falls. But the problem is that often people don’t keep up with their exercises because they can get boring very quickly,” she says.
This led Dr Sturnieks and the team at the Falls, Balance and Injury Research Centre at NeuRA to explore the idea of gamifying the balance exercises.
“People get addicted to games because they are fun and they become motivated to beat their high score and just get lost in the game,” says Dr Sturnieks.
smart±step is connected to a television screen and once a game of choice is selected it requires the person to step on target panels on a step mat, just like one would with a game controller.
Brain training added benefit
The advantages of smart±step exercise games – or exergames – go beyond physical exercise benefits: people are also undertaking cognitive training, which is easily incorporated into these games.
“These exergames require people to think quickly, unlike traditional exercise programs where you often just go through the movements,” says Dr Sturnieks. The smart±step exergames involve stepping on a mat, which acts as a controller.
The exergames vary in content and range from collecting treasures to stomping on moving cockroaches or avoiding obstacles. Overall, the games require timely movements and quick thinking to keep up.
“Exergames are like a two-in-one: you get physical benefits but also you are keeping yourself cognitively challenged, which is good for the brain and healthy ageing. Plus, it’s fun!”
To be added to a waitlist to purchase smart±step, contact [email protected]. The NSW government’s Active and Healthy website contains general advice on preventing falls.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/health/gamified-home-exercises-can-help-prevent-falls-older-people
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gamified at-home exercises can help to prevent falls in older people
- Women and children who went to live with IS in Syria brought home | BBC News
- Why seeing election workers counting ballots matters
- Global mortality from fungal diseases has nearly doubled
- Lava reaches evacuated town in Iceland
- US election: What happens now and why the world is watching closely | BBC News
- We Are in a Big Covid Wave. But Just How Big? | The Transmission
- Ana Navarro’s reaction to Iowa caucuses
- Cyclone Belal struck the islands of Mauritius and Réunion, bringing 150mph winds. #Shorts #BBCNews
- Health Department Update on Measles Outbreak – January 16 | Department of Public Health
- Trump’s attorney has tense exchange with judge
- Here’s what you need to know about the Iowa caucuses. #Iowa #IowaCaucuses #Shorts #BBCNews