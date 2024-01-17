Health
Majority of the world could be overweight by 2035. How can we stop it?
Half of the world’s population will either be considered overweight or obese by 2035, according to data studied by the World Obesity Federation. Based on that trend, 1 in 4 people will have obesity in about a decade.
The trend is also impacting children, with obesity rates on track to double between 2020 and 2035 for girls and boys, according to the annual report.
“In all, over 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children will be living with obesity in 12 years time unless significant action is taken,” the federation stated.
The World Obesity Federation defines obesity in its report by using the World Health Organization’s standards for body mass index (BMI). But using BMI, a number reached by dividing a person’s body mass by the square of their height, as a lens for obesity is becoming increasingly problematic.
In 2023, the American Medical Association announced it was deemphasizing the use of BMI as a measurement in medicine, with one of the key reasons being it was created based primarily on data collected from previous generations of non-Hispanic white men. Therefore, the tool falls short of consistency for people in other categories of sex, ethnicity and race.
“Obesity is a chronic, relapsing disease influenced by numerous biological, social and environmental factors outside an individual’s control,” the World Obesity Federation noted.
SEE MORE: How a vibrating pill could be the latest treatment for obesity
While the disease has long been a problem in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting at least 33% of adults are considered obese, its not just an issue for high-income countries, the report stated.
Obesity levels are rising fastest in low- and lower-middle-income countries, the report revealed, which are often the least able to respond to its consequences.
Over a decade ago, members of WHO committed to halt the increase in obesity rates by 2025, but the World Obesity Federation said no country is on track to meet those targets.
The federation said governments need to develop action plans that involve finding the root cause of obesity in their countries, monitoring obesity data, investing in obesity prevention and ensuring access to treatments.
WHO adopted new recommendations for countries to address the rise in obesity back in 2022. Some of those recommendations included implementing national public education communication campaigns on physical activity, adding more nutrition professionals and taxing sugar-sweetened drinks.
The World Obesity Federation said it focuses on holistic approaches to address the disease. But in the U.S. specifically, the rise of new anti-obesity drugs are shifting the landscape of treatment.
SEE MORE: Southern states struggle the most with obesity, new report shows
According to the Harvard Gazette, some physicians have applauded the use of medications, like Zepbound and Wegovy, as a part of a broader treatment plan for obesity. These drugs have proved to be startlingly effective, helping patients shed 10% to 22% of body weight in their first year of use, according to clinical studies. While research on long-term use is still ongoing, many struggling with obesity in the U.S. have seen it as a life-changing alternative to bariatric surgery.
But others say it doesn’t address the root cause of the problem and the effects of the medications on obesity may only be a temporary solution.
It is unclear if the increase in medications to treat obesity will be a factor in the World Obesity Federation’s future predictions. Scripps News did not receive a reply for comment at the time this article was published.
SEE MORE: FDA finds no connection between weight loss drugs and suicide ideation
Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newschannel5.com/majority-of-the-world-could-be-overweight-by-2035-how-can-we-stop-it
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Majority of the world could be overweight by 2035. How can we stop it?
- Trump accuser on his ‘first defense’ against alleged sexual assault victims
- Iowa caucuses begin: Who will become the Republican party’s nominee?
- Staying healthy during a winter freeze
- Analysts break down significance of Trump’s Iowa win
- Experts, activists urge Quebec to cover new anti-seizure drug for patients with epilepsy
- CES 2024: Best tech, beauty and home products
- Video gamers may be risking hearing loss or tinnitus, study finds
- CNN projects DeSantis will finish second in Iowa
- DNA from Ancient Europeans Shows Multiple Sclerosis Origins
- Trump praises his opponents after Iowa win. CNN analysts discuss
- Nikki Haley says US has ‘never been a racist country’