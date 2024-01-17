FDA Approves First AI-Powered Skin Cancer Diagnostic Tool





Extreme close-up of a melanoma, skin cancer treatment and prevention: ©Maris – stock.adobe.com DermaSensor provides quantitative, point-of-testing identification for skin cancer, including melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma.

The DermaSensor device uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered spectroscopy to identify cellular and subcellular characteristics of lesions.

The approval follows an observational study (NCT05126173) that evaluated the device in over 1000 patients and was led by the Mayo Clinic. The FDA has approved the DermaSensor, the first AI-powered tool to diagnose skin cancer, including melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma, at the point of testing and noninvasively.1 The DermaSensor is a wireless, handheld device that uses spectroscopy technology to examine lesions at cellular and subcellular levels, then analyze those characteristics using an FDA-cleared algorithm.1 The device was evaluated in the DERM-SUCCESS study which was led by the Mayo Clinic across 22 study centers and enrolled over 1000 patients. The DermaSensor device demonstrated a 96% sensitivity across all 224 types of skin cancers. Further, negative results from the DermaSensor had a 97% chance of being benign across all skin cancers. A companion clinical utility study also investigated the DermaSensor’s usage with 108 physicians. This study found that the device decreased the number of missed skin cancers by half (18% vs 9%).1 Further studies observed that the use of the DermaSensor led clinicians to refer more patients for skin cancer (81% vs 94%).2 “Achieving this medical milestone is a testament to the 12 years and tens of millions of dollars our company has invested in research and development to bring this powerful technology to market,” said Maurice Ferre, MD, co-founderfounder, and chairman of DermaSensor, said in a press release.1 “We are incredibly grateful to the FDA for their collaboration and dedication to this area starting with our first FDA pre-submission meeting in 2016. Having begun patient enrollment in our FDA pivotal study in mid-2020, we are now ecstatic to have clearance of our FDA-breakthrough designated de novo submission.” The FDA granted breakthrough device designation to DermaSensor in 2021.3 “We are entering the golden age of predictive and generative artificial intelligence in healthcare, and these capabilities are being paired with novel types of technology, like spectroscopy and genetic sequencing, to optimize disease detection and care,” said Cody Simmons, co-founder, and chief executive officer of DermaSensor, in a press release.1 “Equipping [primary care physicians (PCPs)], the most abundant clinicians in the country, to better evaluate the most common cancer in the country has been a major, long-standing unmet need in medicine. While dozens of companies have attempted to address this problem in recent decades, we are honored to be the first device cleared by the FDA that provides PCPs with an automated tool for evaluation of suspicious lesions.” REFERENCES:

1. FDA clearance granted for first AI-powered medical device to detect all 3 common skin cancers (melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma). News release. DermaSensor. January 17, 2024. Accessed January 17, 2024. http://tinyurl.com/jye7euub 2. Silverwood, J. Study finds skin cancer detection device increases rate of clinician referral. News release. Medical Device Network. December 14, 2023. Accessed January 17, 2024. http://tinyurl.com/yc3va76n 3. DermaSensor Inc. announces successful completion of first ever FDA pivotal studies for skin cancer detection device for primary care. News release. DermaSensor. June 20, 2022. Accessed January 17, 2024. http://tinyurl.com/23e3kau8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.targetedonc.com/view/fda-approves-first-ai-powered-skin-cancer-diagnostic-tool The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos