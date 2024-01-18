Health
Long-COVID signatures identified in huge analysis of blood proteins
Researchers have developed a computational model that predicts how likely a person is to develop long COVID, based on an analysis of more than 6,500 proteins found in blood.
In a study published on 18 January in Science1, the team compared blood samples from people who tested positive for COVID-19 with ones from healthy adults, and found notable differences in the composition of proteins in people with long COVID, those who recovered and those who were never infected.
Long COVID research risks losing momentum — we need a moonshot
The analysis suggests that proteins involved in immune responses, blood clotting and inflammation could be key biomarkers in diagnosing and monitoring long COVID, which affects an estimated 65 million people worldwide.
The condition has been linked to more than 200 symptoms, including brain fog, fatigue, chest pain and breathlessness, which can persist for months or years after a SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The small study “will hopefully pave the way for further studies to try and develop therapies for what is, at the moment, pretty much an impossible thing to treat”, says Aran Singanayagam, a respiratory physician at Imperial College London.
Protein patterns
The study included 39 healthy adults who had never tested positive for COVID-19 and 113 people who had, of which 40 had long COVID, defined as having symptoms persist six months after their initial infection. Of those, 22 still had symptoms 12 months after first testing positive.
The researchers analysed 6,596 proteins across 268 blood samples, which were collected from participants, once during the acute phase and again six months after. They found several differences in the blood of people with long COVID compared with those without it, including an imbalance in proteins involved in blood clotting and inflammation.
Compared with healthy participants and those who had fully recovered from COVID-19, people with long COVID had lower levels of a protein called antithrombin III, which helps to prevent blood clots, and higher levels of the proteins thrombospondin-1 and von Willebrand factor, both of which are associated with clot formation.
Long-COVID treatments: why the world is still waiting
When they examined blood cells from a subset of participants, the researchers found that the expression of a protein called CD41 on white blood cells was lowest in healthy people and highest in people who had 12-month long COVID.
CD41 is typically found on platelets — cell fragments involved in clotting — and its presence on white blood cells indicates abnormal clumping of these cells. “That could contribute to microclots,” says Lisa Chakrabarti, an immunovirologist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. Some scientists think that these tiny blood clots could be the cause of some long COVID symptoms by blocking oxygen flow to tissues.
The researchers also found increased activation of the complement system — part of the body’s immune defences which normally help in clearing infections — in people with long COVID, both during initial infection and six months later. People with long six-month long COVID had reduced levels of some proteins involved in the complement system and elevated levels of others, compared with fully recovered or healthy participants. An imbalance of these proteins could cause tissue damage, says study co-author Carlo Cervia-Hasler, a physician–scientist at the University of Zurich, Switzerland.
Using machine learning, the researchers then created a model to predict whether a participant would develop long COVID on the basis of the protein levels in their blood, along with other factors such as age and body mass index. When applied to a separate data set, the model performed well in predicting which participants would have 12-month long COVID.
‘We are at the beginning’
Some of the team’s findings fit well with existing theories on the causes of long COVID, and “could open up new research regarding [therapies] that could help”, says Cervia-Hasler.
But the analysis involved only a relatively small number of participants, and it does not pinpoint the root cause of the condition, which has been a key barrier to developing treatments. “We are at the beginning of the exploration of this emerging field,” says Chakrabarti.
Singanayagam adds that, because long COVID involves such a range of symptoms, there are likely to be several underlying causes that affect people differently. “The heterogeneity of the syndrome probably means that bigger studies are needed,” he says. “It isn’t going to be a single mechanism underlying all of these symptoms.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00158-w
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Long-COVID signatures identified in huge analysis of blood proteins
- Hear 911 call of Austin aide requesting ambulance without lights and sirens
- Trump applauds Haley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy
- How Pigs Could Help People Who Need Liver Transplants
- Poland’s journalists caught up in battle for airwaves | BBC News
- Why JPMorgan CEO is warning against demonizing MAGA
- Multivitamins may slow memory loss in older adults
- Ticket machines at train stations charge twice as much as buying online
- Catherine Princess of Wales has planned abdominal surgery | BBC News
- “Am I Doing This Right?” How To Be a Parent Today
- How Might Tomatoes Provide Health Benefits? : USDA ARS
- Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes into Iran | BBC News