More Plant-Based Protein Linked to Healthy Aging in Women





Jan. 18, 2024 – Getting just a little more protein from plant sources than from animal sources was linked to significantly higher odds of overall healthy aging among women, according to a large new study that followed people from middle to older age. The results showed that every 3% of calories swapped for plant-based protein from animal-based options was linked to increased odds of avoiding declines in thinking skills , mental and physical health, and staying free from 11 serious health problems like type 2 diabetes and heart attacks. The findings were published this week in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Researchers analyzed health and diet information from a databank developed from the Nurse’s Health Study, which followed female health professionals from 1984 to 2016. The health professionals whose data was used for this study ranged from 38 to 59 years old at the start of the study and didn’t have any physical or mental health problems at the outset. Of the 48,762 women who were under age 60 and healthy in 1984, 7.6% were still considered healthy 30 years later. The researchers defined healthy aging as having good mental health, not having thinking or physical problems, and being free from 11 major chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and other common conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels. Overall, nearly 1 in 3 women in the study remained free of any of the 11 chronic diseases, and nearly half of the women didn’t report any memory problems. But about 85% of the women did develop physical function limitations, and nearly two-thirds did not maintain good mental health status. “Consuming protein in midlife was linked to promoting good health in older adulthood,” lead study author Andres Ardisson Korat, DSc, a scientist at Tufts University’s Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, said in a news release. “We also found that the source of protein matters. Getting the majority of your protein from plant sources at midlife, plus a small amount of animal protein seems to be conducive to good health and good survival to older ages.”

The researchers specifically looked at protein intake because prior studies have linked it with physical functioning, including limiting muscle loss and even reducing the risk of hip fractures and bone loss. The analysis included estimates of how much protein the women in the study ate based on their answers to questions about what they ate or drank as part of periodic surveys. The women reported how often they ate a food, ranging from “never or less than once per month,” to “6 or more times per day.” The most common animal-based protein sources the women reported consuming were beef, chicken, milk, fish, and cheese. The most common plant sources were bread, vegetables, fruits, pizza, cereal, baked items, mashed potatoes, nuts, beans, peanut butter, and pasta. Total protein intake or simply protein intake from dairy sources had no impact on the odds of healthy aging, the analysis showed. Eating animal protein was linked with 6% lower odds of healthy aging, while eating plant proteins were linked to 46% higher odds of healthy aging. The researchers decided to look at protein based on these types because animal-based proteins consumed during middle age are linked to higher rates of dying from health issues like heart disease, they said The authors cautioned that the women in the study were mostly White, and further study is needed among a more diverse population in order to generalize the results to other populations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/women/news/20240118/more-plant-based-protein-linked-healthy-aging-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos