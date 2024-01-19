The Ultimate Bedtime Routine For Better Sleep (In 7 Steps)

Whether it’s intentional or not, you likely already have a regular bedtime routine. Perhaps it involves brushing your teeth, taking your furry friends out to use the bathroom or grabbing a hot shower before you climb under the covers. Research shows that incorporating certain relaxing, sleep-provoking activities into your regular nighttime routine can help improve sleep quality, and reduce the time you spend lying restless before dozing off. It turns out, the key is to practice activities that help you unwind, de-stress and prepare your body for a good night’s rest.

Drinking a hot cup of tea or practicing before bed can help you achieve relaxation and better sleep. … [+] Illustration: Forbes / Photo: getty

As a sleep science coach and mattress expert, I’ve spent the last five years researching sleep and exploring solutions to help boost quality of sleep in a climate where 50 to 70 million Americans are living with sleep disorders. While a bedtime routine isn’t the end-all-be-all answer to quality rest, it’s a step in the right direction with science-backed research to validate its benefits. Before tucking yourself in tonight, consider trying one of these relaxing nighttime activities.

Meditation

Practicing mindfulness in the form of meditation or gentle yoga stretches can help soothe anxiety and stress before bed, two perpetrators of poor sleep.

One study published in 2022 shows how viniyoga—a form of yoga that engages mind, body and breath, encourages individualized practice and personalized yoga stretches—was able to ease insomnia and insomnia symptoms in participants, like fatigue, anxiety and depression. Experts in the study called to attention yoga’s potential as an alternative to cognitive behavioral therapy, a popular treatment for insomnia that teaches you ways to influence your thoughts and behavior to be more productive for sleep.

Dr. Herbert Benson, director emeritus of the Harvard-affiliated Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine, tells Harvard Health about the effectiveness of mindful meditation, claiming it induces a “relaxation response,” a word he uses to describe the body’s reaction to meditative practices such as rhythmic breathing and intentional positive thinking that helps promote relaxation and better rest.

Meditation or gentle yoga stretches can help soothe anxiety and stress before bed. getty

Read A Book

Reading is a relaxing activity with a long list of benefits and belongs in anyone’s bedtime routine. Not only does it give you a needed break from your screen, but research shows that 30 minutes of reading is as stress relieving as yoga or watching your favorite comedy film. Stress and anxiety are linked to poor sleep as they feed into each other in a vicious cycle that initiates a domino effect, but reading can help you unwind and distract from a negative mental state.

Use Sound To Promote Sleepiness

Pink noise, white noise and ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response); what do these sounds have in common? They can be used to help de-stimulate the mind, promote relaxation and blur external noise that could disrupt your sleep.

Research from 2012 shows that a steady stream of pink noise, sounds like ocean waves, rain and a river stream, can significantly reduce brain wave activity and promote a more restful sleep. White noise can also be beneficial for sleep quality, sounds with a steadier hum and higher pitch. This includes the sound of static, an electric fan or a rushing river. The brain continues to process sound whether we’re awake or asleep, and white noise is especially good at drowning out stimulating sounds like a car alarm or police siren that would otherwise startle you awake. Hence, the reason white noise machines are so popular.

Limit Electronic Use

To completely avoid electronics before bed is unrealistic, but your sleep quality will thank you if you prevent as much blue light stimulation as possible.

Sam A. Kashani, board-certified sleep medicine specialist, told the California Sleep Society that “Environmental and behavioral factors such as the use of bright-light emitting devices or excess stimulation too close to bedtime are simple and modifiable factors that can sometimes interfere with sleep.”

Light plays an important role in our sleep wake cycle, and most electronic devices with screens emit a blue light. This disrupts and delays the body’s melatonin production, a naturally occurring hormone in the body that influences sleep.

Screens can disrupt and delay the body’s melatonin production. getty

Turn Down The Lights

Our bodies run on a natural sleep-wake cycle called circadian rhythm, which is strongly linked with the light and darkness. Light provokes an awake, alerted response while darkness stimulates the production of melatonin and helps promote sleepiness. Turning down the lights an hour before bed is a simple, yet effective way to improve sleep hygiene and prepare your body for rest. This is my go-to when I’m winding down for bed and it works like a charm. You can also prevent ambient light from disturbing your sleep by blocking external light, like a street lamp outside your window, with quality blackout curtains.

Brew Nighttime Tea

Drinking certain caffeine-free teas before bed can help you feel calm, relaxed and reduce anxiety. Chamomile tea is a tasty go-to for some looking to de-stress before bed, as it contains a flavonoid called apigenin typically found in plants that has sedative, anxiety-reducing properties that can help you get better sleep.

Chamomile flowers are a traditional sleep aid for good reason. getty

Write In A Journal

Sleep journaling one to two hours before bed is a self-soothing, therapeutic way to cope with anxious thoughts. Many people find that journaling is one way to practice mindfulness, identify negative thoughts and address them before they keep you lying awake at night. Consider writing down your day’s frustrations to blow off steam, make a to-do list to organize your thoughts or a gratitude list to practice positive thinking.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

I’m the sleep and mattress editor at Vetted with five years of writing and researching sleep under my belt. I have earned my sleep science and stress management coach certifications after proving my knowledge on the topics, and can offer guidance on achieving better rest by improving sleep hygiene. Fellow Vetted editors Bridget Chapman and Lindsay Boyers also have their sleep science coach certifications, and we work together to provide detailed, research-backed insights into improving sleep quality.

