RSV, flu and strep: Here’s what parents should watch for with kids

Winter can be a nightmare for parents and caregivers with small children as they face the quadruple threat of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 and an invasive group A streptococcal bacteria. Photo by Getty Images

Article content Winter can be a nightmare for parents and caregivers with small children as they face the quadruple threat of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 and an invasive group A streptococcal bacteria. These illnesses can sometimes lead to complications in young kids, especially those with underlying health conditions.

Article content Health officials confirmed Thursday that strep A has contributed to the deaths of four children under age 10 over the past month. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) says the deaths follow a surge in the bacterial infections, often after a respiratory viral illness.

Article content Last week, health officials said cases of flu and RSV were high across B.C. COVID cases are also showing signs of increasing in recent weeks with 219 people in hospital and 26 people in intensive care. Here’s a guide to the latest information on all four seasonal illnesses and what to watch for in young children: Strep A Invasive group A streptococcal bacteria, or strep A, typically causes mild illness in children, but infections can be more dangerous when it invades the lungs or blood or spreads along the tissue surrounding a muscle. There is no vaccine but most cases can be treated with antibiotics. The agency issued a bulletin in December about the high level of strep A infections circulating in the province and then on Thursday confirmed that four kids had died. B.C.’s health officials also say cases have gone up significantly over the past year. The B.C. CDC says there were 60 reported cases of the invasive bacterial infections last year in people under age 20, three times as many as in 2022. Health officials say to help reduce the risk children should be immunized for influenza and get the latest COVID vaccines. You can book your child’s flu and COVID vaccines at the same time through the province’s Get Vaccinated registration system, found online here.

Article content What strep A symptoms should parents watch for? • A fever for more than five days in a child of any age. • Fever with either a fine red rash (skin texture like sandpaper), full body rash like a sunburn and red, swollen tongue. • A fever in a child under three months, a child with immune system issues or complex chronic health issues. • A child struggling to breathe, for example when the chest appears to sink in around the breastbone on each breath, possibly with grunting or head-bobbing on each breath in a young infant; • Pale skin and whitish or blue lips. • A child who is very sleepy or having difficulty waking up. • A child becoming very sick quickly. RSV Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most children have had it at least once by age two. But it can also cause respiratory tract infections such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, and is one of the leading causes of hospitalizations among young children. A recent study from researchers at the University of B.C. faculty of medicine, B.C. Children’s Hospital Research Institute and Montreal Children’s Hospital found that nearly half of Canadian kids admitted to hospital with RSV are under six months old.

Article content

Article content An otherwise healthy child will likely recover at home but parents should call their doctor if their child isn’t responding to fever-reducing medicine. The virus spreads easily in crowded settings, such as child-care facilities and preschools. Children attending school often spread the virus to their parents and siblings. The incubation period — the time from exposure to RSV until you have symptoms — ranges from two to eight days, according to the BCCDC. What RSV symptoms should parents watch for? • If a child has a fever that lasts longer than five days, take them to the emergency room at the hospital. • Any child under three months of age with a fever should to go to the ER. • Flu-like symptoms with rapid or laboured breathing, bluish or whitish lips and a sandpaper-type rash with a fever. • Difficulty breathing, wheezing. • Babies with RSV may also have no energy, act fussy or cranky and be less hungry than usual. • Coughing that is getting worse. A child may choke or vomit from intense coughing. • Lethargy, increased tiredness, decreased interest in surroundings or loss of interest in food.

Article content Flu Shortly before the new year, B.C. health officials said influenza activity was at the highest level among children since the start of this respiratory season. Doctors said early in the season that influenza B, which can affect children worse than adults, will be particularly prevalent this year. This strain is included in this year’s vaccine so parents and caregivers are encouraged to vaccinate children. Vaccination against the flu may also reduce the risk of a severe outcome with other seasonal illnesses like RSV and strep A. For children at high risk of severe complications, parents should consider talking to their care-provider about early access to an influenza antiviral drug called oseltamivir (Tamiflu), which is most effective against influenza if started within 12 hours, and ideally not later than 48 hours after illness onset, according to the BCCDC. Health officials say vaccination is particularly important for children at the highest risk of severe outcomes including those with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cancer or other conditions that contribute to a weakened immune system.

Article content Other children and teens at risk include those who have difficulty breathing, swallowing or a risk of choking on food or fluids, such as people with severe brain damage, spinal cord injury, seizures or neuromuscular disorders. Children who are overweight or those who are required to take Aspirin for long periods of time are also at higher risk. The BCCDC says most children with influenza and other respiratory viruses recover safely at home without the need for medical intervention. However, there can be more severe cases that require hospitalization. What flu symptoms should parents watch for? • Difficulty breathing or fever in a child under three months of age should seek immediate medical attention. • A fever with a stiff neck or a severe headache. • If your child seems confused, doesn’t know where they are or is extremely sleepy or hard to wake up. • Coughing all the time. • Signs of dehydration such as sunken eyes with few tears, dry mouth with little or no spit, and little or no urine for six hours. • New symptoms such as a rash, an earache, or a sore throat. COVID-19 COVID is a respiratory disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, and is spread mainly from person-to-person. The illness and virus were first identified in 2019. The WHO declared a pandemic in March 2020.

Article content While children can contract COVID just as adults can, the good news is that kids are less likely to become severely ill. Some may not even show symptoms of having the illness. However, some children need to be hospitalized and treated in intensive care. Babies under age one may be at a higher risk of severe illness with COVID than older children. B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that COVID cases are showing signs of increasing with 219 people in hospital and 26 people in intensive care. But she said “almost all” people in the province have some degree of immunity, due to infection or vaccination. What COVID symptoms should parents watch for? • The common symptoms are similar to flu: fever, chills, runny nose, shortness of breath, cough, muscle aches and upset stomach. • There can also be loss of taste or smell (this doesn’t occur with flu) and extreme fatigue. • Seek medical attention if your child has difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest. • Confusion or inability to arouse. • Bluish lips or face.

Article content