Statewide study to find out causes of mental illness, substance abuse

The state of Ohio is providing $20 million to begin a statewide study of the root causes of mental illness and addiction, with the effort led by Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine in collaboration with other universities and hospitals in Ohio.

“This will look at generations of families affected by mental illness and substance abuse disorders,” Gov. Mike DeWine said at a Friday press conference at Ohio State’s Energy Advancement and Innovation Center.

The State of Ohio Adversity and Resilience (SOAR) study will examine people in their own communities to generate information geared toward advancements to prevent and treat mental illness and substance abuse.

“Findings along the way will be utilized then quickly translated into solutions for Ohioans,” DeWine said.

The study has two parts:

● A wellness survey that 15,000 Ohioans across all 88 counties will take so researchers can develop insights into skills to overcome problems. Already, 3,000 people have taken the survey, said Dr. Luan Phan, project director and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at the Ohio State University College of Medicine. The study has mailed 300,000 postcards to residents to participate.

● Another 3,600 Ohioans will participate in brain studies that will look at biological, psychological, and social factors to try to find out who handles adversity well and who doesn;t and the factors that play into that.

“Biological, psychological and social reasons will be studied together,” Phan said. That’s something that often doesn’t happen, he said.

Phan said researchers still dont fully understand the root causes behind mental illness and substace addictions.

“There’s never been an effort of this scale and with the depth in the history of addiction, mental health and resilience research,” Phan said, calling it a new road map for better treatments and cures.

“Who gets ill? Why do they get ill? How do they get ill? When do they get ill?” he said.

“SOAR will bring science to the people, to use mobile units where they live,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is providing the initial $20 million grant. DeWine said the research will last at least a decade, and possibly longer. He said that findings along the way will be quickly translated into solutions for Ohioans.

“New research and innovations will guide the next generation of strategies,” DeWine said.

LeeAnne Cornyn, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, said the SOAR study has the potential to show what practices work and what don’t.

Dr. John Warner, CEO of Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, said that for far too many Ohioans, mental illness and substance abuse disorders are barriers for people to reach their full potential. “At Ohio State, we’re determined to change that,” he said.

Phan said that every day, 19 people in Ohio and 227 nationwide die from suicide or accidental overdoses.

Ohio State President Ted Carter said that the SOAR study is going to help change the face of mental health care care.

“This research investment demonstrates Ohio’s strong commitment to help out most vulnerable residents,” Carter said. “We have a duty to seek new ways to meet the mental health needs of all Ohioans.”

Besides Ohio State, the study will also include researchers and experts from Bowling Green State University, Central State University, Kent State University, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Case Western/University Hospitals-Cleveland, Ohio University, the University of Cincinnati/Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the University of Toledo, and Wright State University.

