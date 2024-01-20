



There’s good news and bad news with flu and COVID-19 cases across the country: Flu is trending down and COVID numbers are mixed, with COVID’s JN.1 variant thought to be more severe and growing. At the end of December, the JN.1 variant, a mutated strain of the omicron variant, made up about 40% of COVID cases, and the numbers were growing. The CDC’s latest projections show that percentage has doubled in about a month. Now an estimated 86% of cases are from JN.1 — also called “Juno.” Research shows Juno’s mutations make it easier to bypass the immunity we may already have — plus it can infect cells in the lower part of the lungs linked to pneumonias. “The symptoms of pneumonia are generally going to be high fever, severe cough, shortness of breath and then even life-threatening things like low blood oxygen, low blood pressure and risk for having a secondary infection or a bacterial pneumonia that can occur on top of that viral pneumonia,” said Dr. Ben Singer, pulmonologist at Northwestern Medicine. Clinicians also say they’ve seen this strain causing more diarrhea. CDC’s latest COVID data shows cases are down 1% – these are positive tests reported to the CDC. Wastewater levels show much of the country still has very high spread. It’s the worst in the South. Hospitalizations are down more than 9% from the week before. The highest activity in regular and ICU beds is in the Midwest and Northeast. Deaths are up 10% from the week before. As for the flu, the CDC says it’s still spreading at higher-than-normal levels — but overall cases and hospitalizations for flu have been trending downward. SEE MORE: How to stay healthy during cold, flu and COVID-19 season Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wptv.com/overall-covid-and-flu-cases-slowing-jn-1-variant-spreading-quickly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos