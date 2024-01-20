Health
4 ways to move past seasonal sadness with physical activity
Editor’s note: Dana Santas, known as the “Mobility Maker,” is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book “Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief.”
CNN
—
The shorter, darker days of winter present a mental health challenge to many people. For some, the seasonal shift can lead to a clinically depressive state aptly called seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Symptoms include low energy, lack of motivation, disrupted sleep and a sense of hopelessness.
Whether you’re experiencing SAD or proactively looking to ward off depression, with a little physical effort you can tap into your body’s natural ability to boost your mental health during the gloomier days of the season.
It’s no secret that regular physical activity is good for the body, reducing the risk of developing debilitating issues and diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer. But moving your body also offers profound benefits in terms of reducing stress, anxiety and depression.
Even better, it takes less effort than you might think to realize the mental benefits. Brisk walking and other moderate activity can promote psychological health just as well as more rigorous workouts, according to the American Psychological Association.
Below, I’ve outlined four science-backed ways you can become more active to boost your mental health and ease the winter blues.
Important note: If you are suffering from symptoms of SAD, talk to your doctor for treatment advice and to rule out any other medical issues that can cause similar symptoms. Consult your doctor before beginning any new forms of exercise.
When you’re feeling down, the thought of exercising might seem overwhelming, but simply putting one foot in front of the other can get you on the path to overcoming seasonal blues. Walking is one of the most accessible, beneficial aerobic exercises you can do. With a supportive pair of walking shoes and a little attention to proper form, you can start walking your way to feeling better in your body and mind.
Don’t let winter weather hinder your ability to take a walk. Hop on a treadmill, if you have access to one, or do laps inside at your local mall. Many malls unlock their doors early to allow walkers to get their steps in before the stores open.
Any amount of daily walking will help, so don’t get hung up on how much or how often you should walk initially. Meeting the World Health Organization’s guidelines of 2.5 hours of moderate exercise weekly provides maximum overall physical and mental health benefits, but studies have shown that even relatively small doses of activity offer significant mental health benefits. Simply start by taking that first step, knowing that you are moving in the right direction.
Going to the gym isn’t the only way to exercise. Consider some of the activities you enjoy in your free time that you might not have previously viewed as exercise.
Any activity that gets you standing and moving constitutes being physically active. Do you like bowling, dancing or even axe throwing? Set a weekly date to enjoy your active pastime regularly. Just an hour a week of leisure-time exercise of any intensity reduces incidence of future depression, research has shown.
If you don’t have any active hobbies, try new ones. Sign up for a dance class or other recreational fitness class. You can find local classes and recreational groups online via Facebook and community-based social apps such as Meetup. If you’re a parent or grandparent, get involved in playtime with the kids. Whether you’re in the living room, the backyard or the playground, join in on the fun.
Aerobic exercise isn’t the only way to boost your mood. When you’re looking for a pick-me-up, consider picking up some weights. Strength training, also called resistance training or weight training, has been shown in numerous studies to reduce symptoms of depression significantly.
A 2018 study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, analyzed 33 clinical trials involving more than 1,800 people for the effects of resistance exercise on depression and found that strength training “significantly reduced depressive symptoms” among participants. What’s more, the study’s authors found that benefits did not diminish regardless of health status, total prescribed volume of resistance exercise training or levels of improvement in strength.
If you’re new to strength training, it’s important to select the right weight and start slow. Consider trying a workout using only one dumbbell, focusing on combining a series of exercises that can work your whole body.
Move your body on your yoga mat
Rolling out your yoga mat can give you a much-needed boost on dark, winter days.
Historically, yoga practitioners have touted its mood-boosting properties, and research agrees that there is a promising link between doing yoga and easing depression.
A 2023 randomized controlled clinical trial led by Massachusetts General Hospital researchers found that adults with moderate-to-severe depression who participated in heated yoga sessions experienced significantly greater reductions in depressive symptoms compared with those who did not.
Yoga classes abound at gyms, studios and community centers. If you can’t or don’t want to attend classes, you can easily practice yoga at home, following simple routines available online.
Whatever form of exercise you choose, adding just a little more physical activity into your life will provide noticeable mood-boosting benefits to help you get past the seasonal slump.
Sign up for CNN’s Fitness, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide will help you ease into a healthy routine, backed by experts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/20/health/physical-activity-seasonal-sadness-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4 ways to move past seasonal sadness with physical activity
- 8 Strategies to Use if You Want to Quit Smoking in 2024
- Kneecap: Irish language rappers debut film at Sundance | BBC News
- Dermalogica founder Jane Wurwand on business, confidence and the ‘American dream’ | BBC News
- Firm linked to Michelle Mone’s husband should face ‘fraud probe’ say experts | BBC News
- Overall COVID and flu cases slowing, JN.1 variant spreading quickly
- ‘It’s a grim day’: See Ana Navarro’s reaction to Trump’s big win
- Violent crime soars in South Africa with murders at 20-year high | BBC News
- How to stay healthy during cold, flu and COVID-19 season
- He says God told him to start selling Trump stuff. His store is now a MAGA-hit
- Madonna sued by fans in New York over late concert start time | BBC News
- Nova Scotia announces its first screening program for lung cancer – Halifax