Sask. Health Authority warns of measles risk after case confirmed in Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people in Saskatoon of possible exposure to measles this month, after a case was confirmed in the city. A Friday news release from the health authority said the Saskatoon resident caught measles while travelling internationally. People who were at any of the following locations in Saskatoon during these time periods should monitor for measles symptoms: Sunday, Jan. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at: Reitmans in Stonebridge (3011 Clarence Ave. S.). Dollarama in Stonebridge (3011 Clarence Ave. S.). Walmart in Stonebridge (3035 Clarence Ave. S.).

from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at: Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at: University of Saskatchewan first floor arts building café (9 Campus Dr.).

from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at: Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at: Royal University Hospital adult emergency waiting room.

from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at: Measles symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, fatigue, irritability (feeling cranky or in a bad mood), and small white spots inside the mouth and throat. A red blotchy rash can also develop on the face and spread down the body about three to seven days after other symptoms begin, according to the SHA. Anyone who was at any of the possible exposure locations and is exhibiting any symptoms should wear a mask and contact the 811 health line for further directions, the health authority said. It also said people who were exposed at the hospital waiting room may be eligible for pre-emptive treatment if they were born in 1964 or later and have not received two doses of measles vaccine. Those who meet those criteria are asked to go to a clinic at the Northeast Health Centre on Saturday, Jan. 20, between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., or Sunday, Jan. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Measles is highly contagious, and can spread to others from four days before a rash appears until four days after a rash develops, the health authority said. Through that period, anyone infected should stay in strict isolation to avoid spreading measles to others, the SHA said in its news release. Measles can be prevented by vaccination, the health authority said, and it encourages people to review their immunizations through MySaskHealthRecord or discuss immunization with their health practitioner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/measles-saskatoon-warning-1.7090064 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos