Distinguishing between driver and passenger mechanisms of aging





Woodcox, A. Aristotle’s theory of aging. In Cahiers des Études Anciennes 65–78 (2018). de Magalhães, J. P. In An Introduction to Gerontology (ed. Stuart-Hamilton, I.) 21–47 (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2011). Lopez-Otin, C., Blasco, M. A., Partridge, L., Serrano, M. & Kroemer, G. Hallmarks of aging: an expanding universe. Cell 186, 243–278 (2023). Weinert, B. T. & Timiras, P. S. Invited review: theories of aging. J. Appl. Physiol. 95, 1706–1716 (2003). de Magalhães, J. P. et al. Human Ageing Genomic Resources: updates on key databases in ageing research. Nucleic Acids Res. https://doi.org/10.1093/nar/gkad927 (2023). Gems, D. & de Magalhães, J. P. The hoverfly and the wasp: a critique of the hallmarks of aging as a paradigm. Ageing Res. Rev. 70, 101407 (2021). de Magalhães, J. P., Lagger, C. & Tacutu, R. In Handbook of the Biology of Aging 151–171 (Elsevier, 2021). Horvath, S. DNA methylation age of human tissues and cell types. Genome Biol. 14, R115 (2013). Horvath, S. & Raj, K. DNA methylation-based biomarkers and the epigenetic clock theory of ageing. Nat. Rev. Genet. 19, 371–384 (2018). Pon, J. R. & Marra, M. A. Driver and passenger mutations in cancer. Annu. Rev. Pathol. 10, 25–50 (2015). Runge, J., Nowack, P., Kretschmer, M., Flaxman, S. & Sejdinovic, D. Detecting and quantifying causal associations in large nonlinear time series datasets. Sci. Adv. 5, eaau4996 (2019). Cristofalo, V. J. & Pignolo, R. J. Replicative senescence of human fibroblast-like cells in culture. Physiol. Rev. 73, 617–638 (1993). Bodnar, A. G. et al. Extension of life-span by introduction of telomerase into normal human cells. Science 279, 349–352 (1998). Gosden, R. Cheating Time (W.H. Freeman, 1996). Bartke, A. et al. Genes that prolong life: relationships of growth hormone and growth to aging and life span. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 56, B340–B349 (2001). de Magalhães, J. P. Open-minded scepticism: inferring the causal mechanisms of human ageing from genetic perturbations. Ageing Res. Rev. 4, 1–22 (2005). Watts, D. J. & Strogatz, S. H. Collective dynamics of ‘small-world’ networks. Nature 393, 440–442 (1998). Proctor, R. N. The history of the discovery of the cigarette–lung cancer link: evidentiary traditions, corporate denial, global toll. Tob. Control 21, 87–91 (2012). Keshavarz, M., Xie, K., Schaaf, K., Bano, D. & Ehninger, D. Targeting the ‘hallmarks of aging’ to slow aging and treat age-related disease: fact or fiction? Mol. Psychiatry 28, 242–255 (2023). Xie, K. et al. Deep phenotyping and lifetime trajectories reveal limited effects of longevity regulators on the aging process in C57BL/6J mice. Nat. Commun. 13, 6830 (2022). de Magalhães, J. P. The genetics of a long life. Science 377, 1489–1490 (2022). Weindruch, R. & Walford, R. L. The Retardation of Aging and Disease by Dietary Restriction (C.C. Thomas, 1988). Prowse, K. R. & Greider, C. W. Developmental and tissue-specific regulation of mouse telomerase and telomere length. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 92, 4818–4822 (1995). Martin, G. M., Austad, S. N. & Johnson, T. E. Genetic analysis of ageing: role of oxidative damage and environmental stresses. Nat. Genet. 13, 25–34 (1996). Partridge, L. & Gems, D. Mechanisms of ageing: public or private? Nat. Rev. Genet. 3, 165–175 (2002). Xiao, H. et al. A quantitative tissue-specific landscape of protein redox regulation during aging. Cell 180, 968–983 (2020). Beckman, K. B. & Ames, B. N. The free radical theory of aging matures. Physiol. Rev. 78, 547–581 (1998). Harman, D. Aging: a theory based on free radical and radiation chemistry. J. Gerontol. 11, 298–300 (1956). Van Remmen, H. et al. Life-long reduction in MnSOD activity results in increased DNA damage and higher incidence of cancer but does not accelerate aging. Physiol. Genomics 16, 29–37 (2003). Lapointe, J. & Hekimi, S. When a theory of aging ages badly. Cell. Mol. Life Sci. 67, 1–8 (2010). de Magalhães, J. P. & Church, G. M. Cells discover fire: employing reactive oxygen species in development and consequences for aging. Exp. Gerontol. 41, 1–10 (2006). Freitas, A. A. & de Magalhães, J. P. A review and appraisal of the DNA damage theory of ageing. Mutat. Res. 728, 12–22 (2011). Schumacher, B., Pothof, J., Vijg, J. & Hoeijmakers, J. H. J. The central role of DNA damage in the ageing process. Nature 592, 695–703 (2021). Vijg, J. From DNA damage to mutations: all roads lead to aging. Ageing Res. Rev. 68, 101316 (2021). Franco, I., Revechon, G. & Eriksson, M. Challenges of proving a causal role of somatic mutations in the aging process. Aging Cell 21, e13613 (2022). Narayanan, L., Fritzell, J. A., Baker, S. M., Liskay, R. M. & Glazer, P. M. Elevated levels of mutation in multiple tissues of mice deficient in the DNA mismatch repair gene Pms2. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 94, 3122–3127 (1997). Sun, N., Youle, R. J. & Finkel, T. The mitochondrial basis of aging. Mol. Cell 61, 654–666 (2016). Bratic, A. & Larsson, N. G. The role of mitochondria in aging. J. Clin. Invest. 123, 951–957 (2013). Trifunovic, A. et al. Premature ageing in mice expressing defective mitochondrial DNA polymerase. Nature 429, 417–423 (2004). Vermulst, M. et al. Mitochondrial point mutations do not limit the natural lifespan of mice. Nat. Genet. 39, 540–543 (2007). Demanelis, K. et al. Determinants of telomere length across human tissues. Science 369, eaaz6876 (2020). Simons, M. J. Questioning causal involvement of telomeres in aging. Ageing Res. Rev. 24, 191–196 (2015). de Magalhães, J. P. & Toussaint, O. Telomeres and telomerase: a modern fountain of youth? Rejuvenation Res. 7, 126–133 (2004). Bernardes de Jesus, B. et al. Telomerase gene therapy in adult and old mice delays aging and increases longevity without increasing cancer. EMBO Mol. Med. 4, 691–704 (2012). de Magalhães, J. P. & Passos, J. F. Stress, cell senescence and organismal ageing. Mech. Ageing Dev. 170, 2–9 (2018). Hayflick, L. & Moorhead, P. S. The serial cultivation of human diploid cell strains. Exp. Cell Res. 25, 585–621 (1961). Biran, A. et al. Quantitative identification of senescent cells in aging and disease. Aging Cell 16, 661–671 (2017). Avelar, R. A. et al. A multidimensional systems biology analysis of cellular senescence in aging and disease. Genome Biol. 21, 91 (2020). Tuttle, C. S. L. et al. Cellular senescence and chronological age in various human tissues: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Aging Cell 19, e13083 (2020). Baker, D. J. et al. Naturally occurring p16Ink4a-positive cells shorten healthy lifespan. Nature 530, 184–189 (2016). Grosse, L. et al. Defined p16High senescent cell types are indispensable for mouse healthspan. Cell Metab. 32, 87–99 (2020). Arrojo, E. D. R. et al. Age mosaicism across multiple scales in adult tissues. Cell Metab. 30, 343–351 (2019). Signer, R. A. & Morrison, S. J. Mechanisms that regulate stem cell aging and life span. Cell Stem Cell 12, 152–165 (2013). Ahlqvist, K. J. et al. Somatic progenitor cell vulnerability to mitochondrial DNA mutagenesis underlies progeroid phenotypes in Polg mutator mice. Cell Metab. 15, 100–109 (2012). Franceschi, C. & Campisi, J. Chronic inflammation (inflammaging) and its potential contribution to age-associated diseases. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 69, S4–S9 (2014). Desdin-Mico, G. et al. T cells with dysfunctional mitochondria induce multimorbidity and premature senescence. Science 368, 1371–1376 (2020). Soerens, A. G. et al. Functional T cells are capable of supernumerary cell division and longevity. Nature 614, 762–766 (2023). Martin, G. M. The genetics and epigenetics of altered proliferative homeostasis in ageing and cancer. Mech. Ageing Dev. 128, 9–12 (2007). Martinez-Miguel, V. E. et al. Increased fidelity of protein synthesis extends lifespan. Cell Metab. 33, 2288–2300 (2021). Rubinsztein, D. C., Marino, G. & Kroemer, G. Autophagy and aging. Cell 146, 682–695 (2011). Cassidy, L. D. et al. Temporal inhibition of autophagy reveals segmental reversal of ageing with increased cancer risk. Nat. Commun. 11, 307 (2020). Bjedov, I. et al. Fine-tuning autophagy maximises lifespan and is associated with changes in mitochondrial gene expression in Drosophila. PLoS Genet. 16, e1009083 (2020). Pyo, J. O. et al. Overexpression of Atg5 in mice activates autophagy and extends lifespan. Nat. Commun. 4, 2300 (2013). Benayoun, B. A., Pollina, E. A. & Brunet, A. Epigenetic regulation of ageing: linking environmental inputs to genomic stability. Nat. Rev. Mol. Cell Biol. 16, 593–610 (2015). Pal, S. & Tyler, J. K. Epigenetics and aging. Sci. Adv. 2, e1600584 (2016). Ocampo, A. et al. In vivo amelioration of age-associated hallmarks by partial reprogramming. Cell 167, 1719–1733 (2016). Alle, Q. et al. A single short reprogramming early in life initiates and propagates an epigenetically related mechanism improving fitness and promoting an increased healthy lifespan. Aging Cell 21, e13714 (2022). Yang, J. H. et al. Loss of epigenetic information as a cause of mammalian aging. Cell 186, 305–326 (2023). Goh, A. M., Coffill, C. R. & Lane, D. P. The role of mutant p53 in human cancer. J. Pathol. 223, 116–126 (2011). Melzer, D., Pilling, L. C. & Ferrucci, L. The genetics of human ageing. Nat. Rev. Genet. 21, 88–101 (2020). Davey Smith, G. & Hemani, G. Mendelian randomization: genetic anchors for causal inference in epidemiological studies. Hum. Mol. Genet. 23, R89–R98 (2014). Javidnia, S. et al. Mendelian randomization analyses implicate biogenesis of translation machinery in human aging. Genome Res. 32, 258–265 (2022). Collier, J. J. et al. Developmental consequences of defective ATG7-mediated autophagy in humans. N. Engl. J. Med. 384, 2406–2417 (2021). Wallace, D. C. Mitochondrial diseases in man and mouse. Science 283, 1482–1488 (1999). Robinson, P. S. et al. Increased somatic mutation burdens in normal human cells due to defective DNA polymerases. Nat. Genet. 53, 1434–1442 (2021). Robinson, P. S. et al. Inherited MUTYH mutations cause elevated somatic mutation rates and distinctive mutational signatures in normal human cells. Nat. Commun. 13, 3949 (2022). Savage, S. A. & Alter, B. P. Dyskeratosis congenita. Hematol. Oncol. Clin. North Am. 23, 215–231 (2009). Munoz-Lorente, M. A., Cano-Martin, A. C. & Blasco, M. A. Mice with hyper-long telomeres show less metabolic aging and longer lifespans. Nat. Commun. 10, 4723 (2019). Codd, V. et al. Polygenic basis and biomedical consequences of telomere length variation. Nat. Genet. 53, 1425–1433 (2021). Kuo, C. L., Pilling, L. C., Kuchel, G. A., Ferrucci, L. & Melzer, D. Telomere length and aging-related outcomes in humans: a Mendelian randomization study in 261,000 older participants. Aging Cell 18, e13017 (2019). Schneider, C. V. et al. Association of telomere length with risk of disease and mortality. JAMA Intern. Med. 182, 291–300 (2022). de Magalhães, J. P. Every gene can (and possibly will) be associated with cancer. Trends Genet. 38, 216–217 (2022). de Magalhães, J. P. Ageing as a software design flaw. Genome Biol. 24, 51 (2023). de Magalhães, J. P. Longevity pharmacology comes of age. Drug Discov. Today 26, 1559–1562 (2021).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-023-01627-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos