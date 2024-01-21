Royal Philharmonic Orchestra debuts music therapy for stroke patients at Orange County hospital





Members of the United Kingdom’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra visited UC Irvine Medical Center on Friday, where they introduced a revolutionary new form of music therapy. As opposed to their usual trips to concert halls around the world, the renowned musicians actually found themselves at the hospital for their latest rendition of their “Strokestra” pilot program. According to their website, the program supports stroke patients through group creative music-making, which was clear from the drums, tambourines and maracas found all around the room during the meeting. While it might be a new venture in the United States, members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra say that has been the norm for them for more than a decade, leading interactive rehabilitation workshops stroke patients overseas. “It’s so encouraging for us to see even tiny little improvements,” said Sali-Wyn Ryan, a violinist with the orchestra. Dr. Lisa Gibbs says that music therapy is fairly commonplace in the United Kingdom, so she’s on board with the search for solid proof that the program works. “We really need very concrete evidence,” Gibbs said. “We need randomized control trials. We need the kind of scientific rigor that we apply to other things.” She says that this is a huge reason why the hospital invited musicians from UC Irvine to help participate as well, hopeful that they can continue the type of therapy when the Royal Philharmonic returns to England. Elli Chae plays cello for the UCI Symphony Orchestra, and says that the process has been fascinating thus far. “We get to see how they interact with the patients, how they take musical techniques and incorporate that in their therapy and rehabilitation,” she said. “As a student, that’s something that is fascinating to see.” Marie Garcia was invited to partake in the program after she fell a couple of months ago, preventing her from being her usual active self. However, after Friday’s class she says she’s ready for more. “It’s been fun! The most fun I’ve had since I fell,” she said. More information on the Strokestra program is available on the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s website. More from CBS News

