Study links blood protein changes to long COVID







News

Researchers are hopeful that the findings could help improve diagnosis and treatment of a condition it says remains ‘poorly understood’.



The causes of long COVID remain poorly understood, according to the study authors.





Researchers who tracked blood serum changes in long COVID patients believe their findings could reveal biomarkers that eventually improve diagnosis and treatment of the condition.







Authors of the study, Persistent complement dysregulation with signs of thromboinflammation in active long COVID, noted that causes behind the condition remain ‘poorly understood’.







Published in the journal Science, their research details findings from tracking the blood serum samples of 113 patients with confirmed acute COVID-19, alongside those of 39 healthy control patients.







With follow-ups at six months and 12 months, 48 of the COVID-19 patients were confirmed with long COVID. However, eight reported only changes in smell or taste, and were excluded from the final study.







The samples from the remaining 40 patients were used to look into the mechanisms underlying long COVID, according to the study authors.







‘Patients experiencing long COVID exhibited changes to blood serum proteins, indicating dysregulated activation of the complement system, altered coagulation, and tissue injury, suggesting ongoing thromboinflammatory responses,’ they wrote.







The complement system is described by the journal as ‘part of the innate immune system [which] contributes to immunity and homeostasis by targeting pathogens and damaged cells, among other functions’.







‘These findings provide a resource of potential biomarkers for diagnosis and may inform directions for treatments,’ the authors conclude.







David Lynn, a professor of systems immunology at Flinders University, said the Swiss-funded study used advanced methods and has some notable findings.







‘These analyses indicate that a key component of our innate immune system, called the complement system, is dysregulated in individuals with long COVID,’ he said.







‘Importantly, this finding was replicated in an independent cohort in the USA.’







However, he suggests more research is needed to fully understand the causes of long COVID, and develop treatments.







‘While these findings are exciting and important, it is important to note that this publication is one of several high-profile publications published in the last year or two showing that different aspects of the immune system are dysregulated in long COVID,’ he said.







‘Much work remains to be done to unify the different mechanisms that have been proposed in these different studies and more importantly to develop novel treatments based on these findings for patients suffering from this debilitating chronic condition.’







Professor Jeremy Nicholson, the director at the Murdoch University’s Australian National Phenome Centre, agrees that further research is required.







‘This paper gives new insights into the complement protein perturbations but still does not explain the diversity of the long COVID symptoms or their differential expression between individuals,’ he said. ‘In fact, the work revolves around proteomic data on a relatively small number of patients so in itself is unlikely to explain everything.







‘There are also other factors [also poorly understood] in long COVID – like the disruption of the microbiome relating to gastrointestinal effects – which are also likely to influence immune regulation and control in their own right.’ He said more comprehensive studies will be needed using greater numbers of people.







‘Sadly, there is no shortage of long COVID patients to study,’ Professor Nicholson noted.







Log in below to join the conversation.

Long covid

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/study-links-blood-protein-changes-to-long-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos