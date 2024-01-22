Cardiovascular disease: early deaths in England at highest rate in more than a decade | Heart disease





Premature deaths from cardiovascular disease have reached their highest rate in England for more than a decade, figures reveal. According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the rate at which people under 75 died from heart problems was in decline before the Covid pandemic, although progress slowed between 2012 and 2019. Since 2020, however, the rate has risen. The latest data from the charity shows that the premature death rate for cardiovascular disease in England reached 80 per 100,000 people in 2022. That is the highest since 2011 when the rate was 83 per 100,000 people, the BHF notes. The actual number of people dying prematurely of cardiovascular conditions including heart attacks, coronary heart disease and stroke has reached the highest level since 2008, with more than 39,000 such deaths in 2022. The reversal in progress has caused consternation. “We’re in the grip of the worst heart care crisis in living memory,” said Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, the BHF’s associate medical director and a consultant cardiologist. chart “Every part of the system providing heart care is damaged, from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery to crucial research that could give us faster and better treatments. This is happening at a time when more people are getting sicker and need the NHS more than ever.” Babu-Narayan said it was tragic that hard-won progress in reducing early deaths from cardiovascular disease has been lost. “Furthermore, we are still seeing more people than expected die from cardiovascular conditions overall, more than any other disease group,” she said. “It’s clear to me that urgent intervention is long overdue.” skip past newsletter promotion Our morning email breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it matters Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion The Covid pandemic is thought to be one reason for the deteriorating situation. The BHF revealed last year that there had been almost 100,000 excess cardiovascular-related deaths in England since March 2020, with experts noting Covid had direct, indirect and long-term effects on cardiovascular disease. The charity said, however, that other factors were at play including a widening health gap between rich and poor, long waiting times for tests and treatments, and a failure to tackle risk factors such as high blood pressure, raised cholesterol, diabetes and obesity. Even before the pandemic, BHF figures for the UK as a whole suggested a rise in the number of people dying from heart and circulatory diseases before the age of 75, something the charity said was not only down to a growing population, but also other factors including stark inequalities. “We can stop this heartbreak, but only if politicians unite to address the preventable causes of heart disease, cut long waiting lists for people who need life-saving heart and stroke care, and help power scientific breakthroughs to unlock revolutionary new treatments and cures,” said Dr Charmaine Griffiths, the BHF’s chief executive. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This government has already taken significant action to reduce cardiovascular disease and its causes, including increasing access to testing and successfully encouraging reduced salt and sugar intake, but we know there is more to do. “Our major conditions strategy will help prevent and manage conditions including cardiovascular disease while our plans to create a smoke-free generation represent the most significant public health intervention in a generation. “In addition, we are investing almost £17m in an innovative new digital NHS health check, expected to deliver an additional 1m health checks in its first four years.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/jan/22/cardiovascular-disease-early-deaths-in-england-at-highest-rate-in-more-than-a-decade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos