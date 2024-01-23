Immune Boosters & Ginger Shots 101





Have you heard the hype about ginger for immune support? Integrative medicine and acupuncture specialist Muftiya Issa, N.D., calls ginger a “miracle herb” that does everything from providing antioxidants and antiviral action to fighting cancer. It’s not just a spice; it’s a powerhouse herb that’s making waves for its immune-boosting prowess. Known for its culinary uses, ginger has been recognized for its medicinal properties for thousands of years. Ginger’s anti-inflammatory nature helps combat free radicals in the body, comparable to vitamin C. Research proves its efficacy in cancer prevention, pain relief, and managing conditions like migraines, nausea and vomiting. “Think of ginger almost like a ‘Pacman’ that neutralizes harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) within the body,” says Dr. Issa. ROS are molecules produced naturally in the body. They play essential roles in cell functions, but when their levels become too high, they can cause damage to cells, DNA, and proteins. Ginger, with its antioxidant properties, helps neutralize these excess ROS, acting as a protective force against potential harm. What’s a Ginger Shot? Consuming ginger in the form of a shot is the latest craze. But ginger shots aren’t just for the wellness gurus; they’re for everyone looking to boost their immune system. A ginger shot is a concentrated beverage made from fresh ginger root typically consumed in a small, potent dose. It’s often used as a quick and intense way to experience the health benefits of ginger. A ginger shot has a bold and intense flavor profile, characterized by a spicy and pungent taste. It delivers a strong kick with a hint of warmth and earthiness. Some people may find it slightly bitter or peppery, but the overall taste is invigorating and may leave a lingering heat on the palate. You can purchase ginger shots at most grocery stores, but Dr. Issa recommends making them from fresh ginger at home. Follow these steps: Select quality ginger: Opt for older and larger ginger roots, which are packed with more health benefits. Preparation is key: Peel and chop the ginger into smaller pieces, ensuring you’re ready for the juicing process. Juicing process: Use a juicer or blender to extract the potent liquid from the ginger. This step is crucial for capturing the full spectrum of ginger’s advantages. Freshness matters: Consume your homemade ginger shot within an hour to retain its freshness and maximize the associated health benefits. Tip: Add a splash of lemon and honey to your ginger shot and you’ve got yourself an antimicrobial, antiviral powerhouse. Other Ways to Enjoy Ginger’s Health Benefits Beyond ginger shots, there are many ways to incorporate ginger into your routine and unlock its health benefits. Consider these options: Spice up your meals: Add a zing to your dishes by incorporating ginger into stir-fries, soups and various recipes. Its versatility enhances both flavor and nutritional value.

Add a zing to your dishes by incorporating ginger into stir-fries, soups and various recipes. Its versatility enhances both flavor and nutritional value. Soothing ginger tea: Brew a cup of ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. This timeless remedy not only warms you up but also promotes digestion and overall well-being.

Brew a cup of ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. This timeless remedy not only warms you up but also promotes digestion and overall well-being. Ginger in smoothies: Boost your morning smoothie with a hint of fresh ginger. It pairs well with fruits and greens, offering a tasty and nutritious blend.

Boost your morning smoothie with a hint of fresh ginger. It pairs well with fruits and greens, offering a tasty and nutritious blend. Ginger-infused water: Create a refreshing beverage by infusing water with ginger slices. This simple yet effective method adds a subtle flavor while keeping you hydrated.

Create a refreshing beverage by infusing water with ginger slices. This simple yet effective method adds a subtle flavor while keeping you hydrated. Incorporate into baked goods: Elevate the nutritional content of your baked goods by adding ground ginger. It pairs exceptionally well with desserts, bringing a unique twist to your treats. Who Should Avoid Ginger? While there are many health benefits to ginger, it’s not for everyone. Certain people should take precautions before using it or avoid it altogether. “Talk to your doctor before you include anything new in your diet and lifestyle, including herbs,” says Dr. Issa. “It’s important first to ensure it’s OK to use with whatever medications you’re taking.” This is especially true if you fall into one of these groups: Pregnant women: While ginger is generally safe for consumption, pregnant women should exercise caution. Limiting ginger intake to 1.5 grams per day is best to avoid any potential risks.

While ginger is generally safe for consumption, pregnant women should exercise caution. Limiting ginger intake to 1.5 grams per day is best to avoid any potential risks. People who take blood-thinning medications: If you’re already on blood thinners or have cardiovascular issues, have a discussion with your doctor. Ginger has mild blood-thinning effects, and it could interact with certain medications.

If you’re already on blood thinners or have cardiovascular issues, have a discussion with your doctor. Ginger has mild blood-thinning effects, and it could interact with certain medications. Children: While ginger is generally safe for children, a conservative approach is recommended. A daily dosage of 1 gram ensures that kids reap the health rewards without exceeding safe limits. “For healthy adults, 3 to 4 grams of ginger daily is the optimal dosage,” says Dr. Issa. “Consuming excessive amounts of ginger can cause health problems, so moderation is key.” Eating too much ginger might make your stomach feel uncomfortable, give you heartburn, or increase the chance of bleeding, especially if you take blood-thinning medicines. It’s important to follow the suggested amounts of ginger in your diet and pay attention to your health. If you want personalized advice and need to know how much ginger is right for you, talk to your primary care provider. They can give you guidance based on your health and any medical conditions you have. Next Steps & Resources

The material provided through HealthU is intended to be used as general information only and should not replace the advice of your physician. Always consult your physician for individual care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/healthu/2024/01/23/immune-boosters-and-ginger-shots-101 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos