CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There are several steps a person can take for a healthier brain, ones that over a lifetime appear to make a difference.

it appears to slow cognitive decline in the part of the brain associated with aging by up to two years.

“In my own personal health journey, as I discovered the more I could nourish myself with whole foods and the less I ate processed foods, the better I started to feel. I started to see my life more clearly,” said Lindsey Bonadonna of Lindsey Yoga.

While it isn’t a substitute for healthy eating, researchers found those such as Lindsey Bonadonna of Ohio’s The Market at Be might benefit from this common supplement, especially later in life.

Three separate studies of more than 5,000 volunteers showed that people who took a multivitamin compared to a placebo did better on memory and thinking. It also slowed brain aging by up to two years.

What researchers still need to find out is if it’s because these vitamins fill in missing major nutrients that we all need or if the vitamins help provide tiny micronutrients that we might not get from out diet.

Researchers are still following up and hope to answer a few of those questions in the future.