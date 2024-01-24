Home Tests Detect the New COVID Variant, But May Take Longer

Jan. 23, 2024 – You’ve got the symptoms, but your test for COVID-19 isn’t positive. You’re not alone.

JN.1, the now-dominant variant that accounts for nearly 86% of all circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains, may take longer to show a positive result on home antigen tests.

Some infectious disease doctors and patients have reported that tests taken days after symptoms appear turn up negative, then a couple of days later are positive.

It’s triggered uneasiness about the value of the tests. “Are the at-home tests able to detect JN.1?” tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, echoing concerns of others on social media.

Before blaming the tests for losing effectiveness — or the variant for being too wily to be detected — infectious disease experts offer another explanation: our smarter-than-in-2020 immune systems. They also point to a study published in September that found many patients aren’t getting a positive test until 4 days after infection.

Our immune systems are getting stronger, said Peter Chin-Hong, MD, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine. As the pandemic has gone on and much of the population has gotten natural infections, vaccines, or both, “we are getting alerted earlier that the enemy is in the body. It’s more related to time rather than to the variant,” he said.