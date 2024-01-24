Inexpensive Blood Test Can Screen for Alzheimer’s: Study





Jan. 23, 2024 – A blood test that’s already commercially available is nearly as accurate as more invasive tests like spinal taps at detecting potential signs of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study shows. The test looks for a protein in the blood called p-tau217, and the independent researchers found that large changes in that biomarker were also suggestive of changes in known biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease called amyloid beta and tau. The blood test was up to 97% accurate, and the researchers found that about 20% of people in the study would need follow-up testing to confirm whether they had conclusive signs of Alzheimer’s. Currently, the most accurate tests for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and detecting amyloid beta and tau involve collecting cerebrospinal fluid or having highly sensitive imaging like PET scans. Those tests can be difficult for many people to have because of high cost or lack of access, such as living far away from where the tests are available. The blood test used in the study is made by the California-based firm ALZpath Inc., and CNN reported that the test could cost between $200 and $500. The study was published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. It was led by researchers from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and from King’s College London, who analyzed data for 786 people. They wrote that blood tests for p-tau217 could play an “important role … as an initial screening tool in the management of cognitive impairment,” noting that the test could help identify people who may benefit from existing treatments that target amyloids in the brain. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, which affects 6.7 million people ages 65 and older in the U.S. That number is projected to reach 14 million by 2060, according to the CDC. It’s common for older adults to have subtle changes in memory, thinking, and reasoning skills, but severe changes that interfere with everyday life can be a sign of dementia. The authors explained that the “use of a blood biomarker is intended to enhance an early and precise [Alzheimer’s disease] diagnosis, leading to improved patient management and, ultimately, timely access to disease-modifying therapies.” But they cautioned that further study is needed to apply their results to the general population, particularly because one-third of the people in the study were already diagnosed as cognitively impaired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20240123/inexpensive-blood-test-can-screen-for-alzheimers-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos