Liquid biopsy: A new tool for identifying and monitoring cancer





Physicians at the University of Chicago Medicine are increasing their use of liquid biopsies, an emerging technology that detects signs of cancerous tumors with a simple blood test rather than an invasive needle procedure. While a needle-based biopsy remains the gold standard for both diagnosing cancer and testing a tumor’s genetics, UChicago Medicine oncologists see promise in this faster, safer and effective test, especially for patients with metastatic cancers who need multiple biopsies during and after treatment. “Liquid biopsy can be a noninvasive way of assessing how well a patient is responding to treatment, and even guiding in real-time treatment de-escalation,” said Ari Rosenberg, MD, a UChicago Medicine oncologist who specializes in head, neck and thyroid cancers. What is a liquid biopsy? When cancer tumors grow, most shed tumor DNA into the bloodstream. A liquid biopsy can identify that DNA in the blood and relay valuable information about a tumor’s genetics, indicating whether a treatment is working. “It’s useful in people who already have a cancer diagnosis because we know the DNA mutations present in their tumor from the original biopsy, and we know what we’re detecting in the liquid biopsy is actual tumor DNA,” Rosenberg said. UChicago Medicine physicians recently expanded the use of liquid biopsies to include head and neck cancer patients, in addition to patients with advanced lung, colon, breast and gastrointestinal cancers. For now, it’s used as a complementary diagnostic tool to needle biopsies. Pros and cons of liquid biopsy A blood test is more convenient and less costly than a needle biopsy, which often involves an ultrasound or CT scan, and in some cases, anesthesia. Another major benefit of liquid biopsy is that results come back in about a week — two to three times quicker than it takes to get genetic information from tissue biopsies, said UChicago Medicine thoracic oncologist Christine Bestvina, MD. “This helps patients get treatment faster. We have evidence behind that,” Bestvina said. “It helps identify more patients who can benefit from targetable medicine. With cancer, turnaround time is extremely important.” Still, liquid biopsies aren’t right for every patient. Certain cancers — such as early-stage cancers, small cell lung cancer and gynecological cancers — don’t shed much DNA and therefore don’t provide useful information, Bestvina said. Some patients have unique DNA that can skew test results, making false positives a possibility. And any cancer detected in a liquid biopsy still might need follow-up with a regular biopsy. The future of liquid biopsy Promising research is now being done on liquid biopsies at UChicago Medicine and other sites nationwide, including a version for pediatric cancers. The multiple clinical trials now under way at UChicago Medicine are focused on using liquid biopsy for other types and earlier stages of cancer. These advancements will not only help detection of a cancer recurrence, but also make treatment more personalized, Rosenberg said. In one UChicago Medicine clinical trial, for example, liquid biopsies are being evaluated for optimizing and personalizing immunotherapy-based treatment for recurrent, metastatic head and neck cancer patients. It could help identify which patients only need immunotherapy, versus patients who may need it combined with other treatments. This has potential to improve how well immunotherapy works while minimizing the side effects of treatment. “Soon we’ll use liquid biopsies to identify which patients are becoming resistant to treatment and guide us to switch to a different treatment,” Rosenberg said. Another biopsy alternative — a saliva-based molecular test to detect and diagnose oral cancers — was recently developed by a team of specialists including UChicago Medicine’s co-director of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, Nishant Agrawal, MD, and researchers Evgeny Izumchenko, PhD, and Rifat Hasina, PhD.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uchicagomedicine.org/forefront/cancer-articles/liquid-biopsies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos